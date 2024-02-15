Sunderstorm Introduces the Next Generation of Functional Gummies, KANHA FX, Formulated by Doctors for Targeted Effects

News provided by

Sunderstorm

15 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

The first functional line authentically developed by doctors features advanced formulas like ENERGY, SLEEP and LOVE that help consumers achieve their lifestyle goals.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunderstorm's award-winning edibles brand is proud to welcome KANHA FX, a new line of functional gummies that heralds groundbreaking advancements in precision, innovation and targeted effects. Formulated by doctors to help set your mood, KANHA FX launches with three fast-acting gummies: ENERGY, SLEEP and LOVE.

Continue Reading
The new line of doctor-formulated KANHA FX includes ENERGY, LOVE and SLEEP designed to help consumers achieve their lifestyle goals. (PRNewsfoto/Sunderstorm)
The new line of doctor-formulated KANHA FX includes ENERGY, LOVE and SLEEP designed to help consumers achieve their lifestyle goals. (PRNewsfoto/Sunderstorm)

"The scientific community knows more about cannabinoids, terpenes and entourage effects today than it has at any time in history," explains Cameron Clarke, CEO and Co-Founder of Sunderstorm. "As the science advances, our products will follow suit, and that commitment helps make KANHA FX the driving force behind the next generation of functional gummies. As industry leaders that leverage proven science in all of our products, Sunderstorm continues to follow the science to bring you the most effective cannabis products available today."

Clarke, who studied science and engineering at Stanford and founded labs in San Diego and Berkeley, initiated the project by assembling a team of accomplished scientists, textbook authors, published professors and triple-board certified physicians. Through rigorous research and testing, the team developed formulas that elicit specific effects by harnessing an optimal entourage of cannabinoids, terpenes and nutraceuticals. 

Among the standout products in the inaugural lineup, ENERGY helps you get more done with a precision 1:1 combo of THCv and THC paired with green tea extract and natural sativa terpenes. For those battling insomnia, SLEEP helps you drift into dreams with a soothing 3:2:1 blend of CBN, THC, CBD and indica-derived terpenes. LOVE, with a delicious blend of rose and raspberry flavors, sets the mood with a 2:1:1 entourage of THC, CBG and THCv paired with hybrid terpenes and green tea and damiana extracts.

Recognizing that no one wants a long wait for energy, dreams or romance, the entire KANHA FX line proudly features the only proven fast-acting technology in cannabis. The NANO in KANHA products is backed by peer-reviewed studies, affirming its rapid onset times and superior cannabinoid absorption.

KANHA FX redefines expectations with precision formulas that deliver the most-targeted effects in the cannabis market. The trio of LOVE, ENERGY and SLEEP is available now, and stay tuned for upcoming announcements about additional KANHA FX formulas and product categories.

About Sunderstorm

Sunderstorm, a trusted family of brands, is an industry leader in breakthrough innovation and scientific standards. Trusted by budtenders and consumers alike, the values-driven company introduced the first fast-acting edible in 2015 and the first edible line authentically formulated by doctors and chemists. Sunderstorm currently serves dispensaries in California, Massachusetts, Illinois and Nevada in addition to national ecommerce with KANHA Life.

SOURCE Sunderstorm

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.