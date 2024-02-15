Sunderstorm Introduces the Next Generation of Functional Gummies, KANHA FX, Formulated by Doctors for Targeted Effects

The first functional line authentically developed by doctors features advanced formulas like ENERGY, SLEEP and LOVE that help consumers achieve their lifestyle goals.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunderstorm's award-winning edibles brand is proud to welcome KANHA FX, a new line of functional gummies that heralds groundbreaking advancements in precision, innovation and targeted effects. Formulated by doctors to help set your mood, KANHA FX launches with three fast-acting gummies: ENERGY, SLEEP and LOVE.

The new line of doctor-formulated KANHA FX includes ENERGY, LOVE and SLEEP designed to help consumers achieve their lifestyle goals. (PRNewsfoto/Sunderstorm)

"The scientific community knows more about cannabinoids, terpenes and entourage effects today than it has at any time in history," explains Cameron Clarke, CEO and Co-Founder of Sunderstorm. "As the science advances, our products will follow suit, and that commitment helps make KANHA FX the driving force behind the next generation of functional gummies. As industry leaders that leverage proven science in all of our products, Sunderstorm continues to follow the science to bring you the most effective cannabis products available today."

Clarke, who studied science and engineering at Stanford and founded labs in San Diego and Berkeley, initiated the project by assembling a team of accomplished scientists, textbook authors, published professors and triple-board certified physicians. Through rigorous research and testing, the team developed formulas that elicit specific effects by harnessing an optimal entourage of cannabinoids, terpenes and nutraceuticals.

Among the standout products in the inaugural lineup, ENERGY helps you get more done with a precision 1:1 combo of THCv and THC paired with green tea extract and natural sativa terpenes. For those battling insomnia, SLEEP helps you drift into dreams with a soothing 3:2:1 blend of CBN, THC, CBD and indica-derived terpenes. LOVE, with a delicious blend of rose and raspberry flavors, sets the mood with a 2:1:1 entourage of THC, CBG and THCv paired with hybrid terpenes and green tea and damiana extracts.

Recognizing that no one wants a long wait for energy, dreams or romance, the entire KANHA FX line proudly features the only proven fast-acting technology in cannabis. The NANO in KANHA products is backed by peer-reviewed studies, affirming its rapid onset times and superior cannabinoid absorption.

KANHA FX redefines expectations with precision formulas that deliver the most-targeted effects in the cannabis market. The trio of LOVE, ENERGY and SLEEP is available now, and stay tuned for upcoming announcements about additional KANHA FX formulas and product categories.

About Sunderstorm

Sunderstorm , a trusted family of brands, is an industry leader in breakthrough innovation and scientific standards. Trusted by budtenders and consumers alike, the values-driven company introduced the first fast-acting edible in 2015 and the first edible line authentically formulated by doctors and chemists. Sunderstorm currently serves dispensaries in California, Massachusetts, Illinois and Nevada in addition to national ecommerce with KANHA Life.

SOURCE Sunderstorm