Sunderstorm Secures Partnerships to Launch KANHA in Japan

KANHA will launch two lines, KRx by KANHA and KANHA Wellness, as it adds a second Asian Market to its global expansion

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunderstorm, a global family of award-winning cannabis brands, has secured strategic partnerships to launch new wellness lines in Japan. KANHA will now have a presence in two major Asian markets, Japan and Thailand, as the global brand continues its historic expansion into new countries.

KANHA will enter the Japanese market with two product lines designed for medical and wellness consumers. First, KRx by KANHA features medical-grade Nano CBD tinctures and softgels designed to target specific health goals. The second line, KANHA Wellness, will target a wider consumer market with Nano tinctures, gummies and beverages. Both lines feature ultra-clean, noTHC CBD oil extracted using Endoca proprietary technology by Siam Agri-bio and KANHA's industry-leading Nano for fast-acting effects and superior absorption.

"As one of the first U.S. brands to enter the Japanese market, KANHA celebrates this historic moment for the company and for medical cannabis as a whole," says Cameron Clarke, Co- Founder and CEO of Sunderstorm. "We believe in the power of plant medicine, and we're excited to share the benefits with more consumers around the world."

Sunderstorm (KANHA) and Siam Agri-Bio are the principals in the partnership, which spans three continents and several companies. Other participants include Tokyo-based Lightec Co., Danish hemp producer Endoca and Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) certified Thai Cultivator Suvarnabhumi Agriculture and Herbs Co., Ltd. In cooperation with Suvarnabhumi Organic Agriculture and Herbs for Medicine. Community Enterprise, Lightec, a Japanese CPG giant founded in 1937, will market, distribute and sell the products to its vast network of retailers and clinics. Siam Agri-Bio will provide the raw materials, the same used by Endoca Japan, the most successful EuropeanCBDcompany in the Japanese market, and KANHA will oversee product development and production.

KRx by KANHA and KANHA Wellness will enter the Japanese market at a time of accelerated growth. Last month, The Japan Times reported that the cannabis market grew sixfold in the past four years, with ¥24 billion ($154 million) in 2023 sales, driven by the growing popularity of CBD products. Furthermore, the government recently expanded access to medical cannabis with its first amendment to the Cannabis Control Act in 75 years. Per Euromonitor International, "The amendment is expected to significantly accelerate the use of cannabidiol (CBD) in diverse fields, including medicine, health, beauty, beverages and edibles in Japan."

KANHA, one of the top edible brands in the United States, has grown into a global leader for medical hemp and THC products. With its entry into the Japanese market, KANHA continues to lead as the first global edible brand for wellness and clinical applications. More major announcements are coming soon.

About Sunderstorm

Sunderstorm is a trusted family of cannabis brands that serves California, Nevada, Massachusetts, Illinois, Thailand and Japan. KANHA, a top global edibles brand, produces award-winning gummies and chocolates that include medical, bite-sized, microdose, high-dose, entourage, vegan, hemp- based and fast-acting varieties. All KANHA products feature superior texture, flavor, precision dosage and zero pesticides.

