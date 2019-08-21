Sundial Cannabis Now Available Across the Prairies, Including Manitoba

CALGARY, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Moving forward with the goal to be in all Canadian provinces by the end of 2019, Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("Sundial") has successfully entered the Manitoba market with its recent shipment of high-quality cannabis.

"I'm thrilled to say that Sundial products are now available across the whole of the Prairies. We are proud of our western roots, but we are very much committed to growth," said Andrew Stordeur, President of Sundial's Canadian operations. "Adding Manitoba brings us closer to our goal of offering high-quality cannabis to consumers from coast to coast."

All five cannabis retail chains in Manitoba have placed orders for Sundial products, the first available being Zen Berry from Sundial's Calm series and Lemon Riot from the Lift series. Both are available in 3.5-gram packages with Lemon Riot also being offered in a 1-gram option. Future shipments will add products from the Ease, Flow and Spark series as well—product lines designed to meet specific customer social, spiritual and recreational needs.

As part of the recent approval by Health Canada to amend Sundial's Standard Cultivation and Standard Processing licences, Sundial has added 34 additional purpose-built modular cultivation rooms. Each of these rooms provide the optimal growing environment for consistent high-quality batches of cannabis and nearly double the number of existing rooms in operation. The additional supply will also help meet market demand in provinces, such as Manitoba.

Sundial cannabis is now available in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

About Sundial Growers Inc.

Sundial proudly crafts pioneering cannabis brands to Heal, Help and Play TM :

Heal - cannabis products used as prescription medicine

Help - cannabis products that strive to promote health and wellness through CBD

Play - cannabis products to enhance social, spiritual and recreational occasions

Sundial has facilities in Canada and the United Kingdom and provides quality and consistent products consumers can trust.

In Canada, we grow 'craft-at-scale' cannabis using purpose-built modular facilities and award-winning genetics. Sundial's flagship production facility is located in Olds, Alberta with a second facility in Rocky View, Alberta. We have commenced construction of our next purpose-built facility in Merritt, British Columbia.

In the United Kingdom, our Bridge Farm facilities grow high-quality traceable plants, including hemp, ornamental flowers and edible herbs, in over 1.5 million square feet of state-of-the-art environmentally friendly, indoor facilities. Bridge Farm has three facilities in Spalding, England with another currently under construction.

We employ nearly 1,000 employees globally, full-time and seasonal, bringing economic benefits to the local communities in which we operate.

