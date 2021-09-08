Sundown® Kids Debuts Immune Support Line

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer comes to a close, it's no surprise that immune support continues to remain at the forefront of health concerns for Americans – including parents. In fact, data shows immune health as one of the top reasons consumers purchase supplements, with a majority of users focused on Vitamin D (54%) and Vitamin C (53%).1 To address parent and caregivers' current needs, popular vitamin brand Sundown® Kids today launched two new products to specifically support kids' immune health – Sundown® Kids Vitamin C Gummies and Sundown® Kids Vitamin D3 Gummies – available now at CVS® locations nationwide and on Amazon.com.

As parents, it's a natural want to provide the best for your kiddos. For decades, millions of families have counted on Sundown® to maintain their health – helping them get the nutrients they need without the unnecessary additives they don't. This new line designed to support a child's immune system is Non-GMO, gluten and dairy free, and never made with artificial flavors, so parents can feel confident these are clean vitamins they can count on.*

"Proactive care and wellness for adults and kids is at an all-time high. And as parents ourselves, we understand how important it is to keep our little ones healthy," said Aileen Stocks, President, Wellness Brands, The Bountiful Company. "We're focused on creating new ways for people to live healthier lives and make the most of each and every day – no matter how old – and this launch showcases our commitment to children. It marries immune health with clean vitamins – only the best for youngsters."

Besides the immune health benefits for children, Sundown® Kids Vitamin C Gummies help maintain strong joints, gums and heart health.* These natural orange-flavored gummies contain a unique blend of Vitamin C, with antioxidants that may help fight against the unstable compounds that can occur naturally in our bodies.

The Sundown® Kids Vitamin D3 Gummies target immune health, strong bones and teeth.* This gummy delivers a fun and easy daily dose of the sunshine vitamin, since it can be hard for our bodies to produce and absorb Vitamin D.

Sundown® Kids Vitamin C Gummies and Sundown® Kids Vitamin D3 Gummies are available now at CVS® locations nationwide and Amazon.com. For more information, visit https://www.sundownnutrition.com/.

