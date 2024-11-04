Suneel's Light Foundation Partners with Jett Foundation to Support Upstate New York Families Caring for Loved Ones with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

The newly launched Brighter Days Community Support Fund will provide a vital safety-net for Duchenne families across the 30 counties of Upstate New York

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide a beacon of hope for families grappling with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) across Upstate New York, Suneel's Light Foundation has launched a new critical community grant program, Brighter Days Community Support Fund. The annual program is a dedicated emergency assistance for families across the 30 counties that make up Western New York, the Finger Lake region, and Central New York, providing vital financial support to families facing unforeseen circumstances derived from caring for a loved one suffering from Duchenne. The newly established grant program provides financial aid to qualified families and individuals residing in identified communities across Upstate New York.

Eligible expenses include essentials like rent/mortgage assistance, utilities, transportation, food, quality of life support, adaptive devices, medical care and more. The program is designed to help alleviate stress and allow families to focus on their loved one's health and well-being during what can be very challenging and expensive times. Suneel's Light Foundation has committed $50,000 for the inaugural year of the program with plans to expand in the future based on the needs of applicants and the number of applications submitted this year.

The program is being administered by Jett Foundation, a national nonprofit headquartered in Plymouth, Mass., which works to empower people and families impacted by Duchenne muscular dystrophy through the development of transformative programming, educational opportunities, and ongoing support for every stage of a Duchenne journey. Jett Foundation was chosen to administer the program based on its experience in this area through its well-respected Emergency Fund program, which is open to New York families, and to provide a transparent and equitable application and selection process.

Jett Foundation's extensive experience supporting families with Duchenne combined with Suneel's Light Foundation's generosity creates a powerful partnership. This collaboration will ensure Upstate New York families uninterrupted access to essential needs for families facing unforeseen challenges. Suneel's Light Foundation is based in Buffalo, NY and developed the program to support Upstate families specifically based on the unique needs of these families and the significant economic means differential they have compared to other parts of the Empire State.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a progressive genetic disease causing muscle weakness. Caring for a loved one with Duchenne presents unique challenges, and unexpected hardships can create a significant financial burden. Suneel's Light Foundation recognizes this struggle, and their grant empowers Jett Foundation to offer a lifeline to New York families in need.

To apply, eligible applicants must visit Jett Foundation's website: www.jettfoundation.org/giving-fund/emergency-fund .

Upstate Counties included in the Brighter Days Community Support Fund are: Erie, Niagara, Chemung, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Wayne, Yates, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Cortland, Genesee, Steuben, Wyoming, Seneca, Schuyler, Cayuga, Chenango, Broome, Tioga, Oneida, Lewis, Jefferson, St. Lawrence, and Tompkins.

