Suneva Medical and Neauvia North America Enter into a New Strategic Partnership

"This is an exciting partnership as Suneva Medical is well positioned to offer a unique technology to a number of providers looking for new aesthetic treatments that are safe and effective," said Sean Wilson, CEO of Neauvia North America.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Plasma IQ to our ever-expanding portfolio of facial regenerative aesthetics products," said Pat Altavilla, CEO of Suneva Medical. "With the introduction of Plasma IQ, we continue our commitment to providing proven and validated innovations for aesthetic providers and their patients."

About Suneva Medical, Inc.

Suneva Medical, Inc. headquartered in San Diego, CA is a leader in regenerative aesthetics. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded products for providers and their patients. Suneva Medical offers a portfolio of best-in-class products that include Bellafill®, the only FDA approved 5-year filler, Silhouette Instalift®, the only resorbable suture FDA cleared for cosmetic facial procedures, Puregraft™, a unique fat grafting system, Dermapose™, an all-in-one system to harvest, wash and inject sized fat and Amplifine™, an innovative high density platelet rich plasma (PRP) get tube. For more information, visit www.sunevamedical.com.

About Neauvia North America

Neauvia North America, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is the U.S. subsidiary of Neauvia, a global aesthetics brand present in more than 50 countries. Neauvia North America currently offers aesthetic devices, skin care and digital solutions for aesthetic practices. For more information, visit www.neauvia-us.com.

Plasma IQ is FDA cleared to be used in the removal and destruction of skin lesions and the coagulation of tissue. The most common side effects are swelling, tenderness, scabbing, and redness. Plasma IQ is Rx only and should only be used by medically licensed and certified practitioners. For full product and safety information, visit plasmaiqtreatment.com/IFU.

SOURCE Suneva Medical, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sunevamedical.com

