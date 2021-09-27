Suneva Medical Completes $15 Million Capital Raise with Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P. Tweet this

The capital raise comes at a time when Suneva Medical has seen growth in both revenue and its portfolio of innovative regenerative aesthetics brands despite the challenges some companies have experienced during the pandemic.

"Suneva Medical's performance and their ability to cultivate a differentiated portfolio of products is impressive. We believe Suneva is positioned to advance its leadership in the regenerative aesthetics market," said Chad Norman, Senior Portfolio Manager with Avenue Venture Fund.

About Suneva Medical, Inc.

Suneva Medical, Inc. headquartered in San Diego, CA is a leader in regenerative aesthetics. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded products for providers and their patients. Suneva Medical offers a portfolio of best-in-class products that include Bellafill®, the only FDA approved 5-year filler, Silhouette Instalift®, the first resorbable suture FDA cleared for cosmetic facial procedures, Puregraft™, a unique fat grafting system, Dermapose™, an all-in-one system to harvest, wash and inject sized fat and Amplifine™, an innovative high density platelet rich plasma (PRP) gel tube. For more information, visit www.sunevamedical.com.

About Avenue Venture Opportunities

The Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund seeks to provide creative financing solutions to high-growth, venture capital-backed technology and life science companies. The Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund focuses generally on companies within the underserved segment of the market created by the widening financing gap between commercial banks and larger debt funds. For additional information on Avenue Capital Group, which is a global investment firm with assets estimated to be approximately $11.7 billion as of August 31, 2021, please visit www.avenuecapital.com.

