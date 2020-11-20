Sunfinity and Sunview Homes Share National Recognition for Solar Project from Solar Builder Magazine

DALLAS and DURANT, Okla., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Builder Magazine (www.solarbuildermag.com) has announced winners for its annual 2020 Solar Project of the Year Awards, with Dallas-based Sunfinity and Durant, Oklahoma-based Sunview Development Corp. sharing credit as Editor's Choice Winner for Project of the Year in the Residential Category. The selected project was an install of 48 solar-topped car canopies at one of Sunview's housing developments and represented the only residential nomination from either Oklahoma or Texas.

Sunfinity Renewable Energy logo Solar-topped parking canopies installed by Dallas-based Sunfinity helps power homes built by Durant, Oklahoma homebuilder, Sunview.

The Sunfinity solar project was Phase II of solar deployed on homes built and owned by Sunview, and installation took place during the COVID shutdown. In total, Phase ll comprised 48 individual existing carports, belonging to 48 homes, topped with 16-panel solar systems to simultaneously provide covered parking and power for the home. Sunview manager Jay Mauck finds that solar serves as a competitive advantage in the marketplace. "Each family saves about $850 annually on electricity bills. Offering a more energy efficient home makes Sunview properties more desirable. With Sunfinity's solar systems, we should save more than $2.5 million in electricity costs over the system's life."

Sunview first installed solar with Sunfinity in 2019 with similarly sized solar arrays on 54 homes. "The first solar installation delivered the promised savings, so we were comfortable moving ahead with expansion plans," said Mauck.

"Solar electricity is good for homeowners. It significantly lowers monthly electric bills and increases home value," John Billingsley, chairman and CEO of Sunfinity. "We are very proud to be Sunview's solar partner and to receive this national recognition with them as our partner."

Nominations for the magazine's annual competition come from across the country, and the magazine editors received a record number of submissions this year. The Sunfinity/Sunview solar project is the only residential project nomination represented from Oklahoma or Texas. Other winners, selected by reader votes, include: Residential: Villa Residence and Home Brewery, Arvada, CO (founders of Blue Moon Brewery); Commercial & Industrial/Rooftop Solar: Catholic Diocese of Richmond, VA; Commercial & Industrial: Pedigree Ovens, Petdine and the Pound Bakery, Harvard, IL (Chicago metro area); Utility-Scale Solar: Reno Technology Park, near Reno, NV; Solar+Storage: Amesbury Landfill Project in Amesbury, MA.

ABOUT SUNVIEW DEVELOPMENT CORP.

Launched more than 15 years ago, Durant, Oklahoma-based Sunview (www.sunviewhomes.com) designs and builds custom and speculative homes, on the buyer's property, on company-owned land or among already-existing residential additions.

ABOUT SUNFINITY RENEWABLE ENERGY

Sunfinity Renewable Energy (www.sunfinity.com) offers customers a clean energy alternative to traditional energy by providing solar power directly to homeowners, businesses and other organizations for less than they spend on their current utility bills. Sunfinity gives customers control of their energy costs to protect them from the rising rates of electricity and makes switching to solar energy easy by offering turnkey solar system services to customers, from design, permitting and installation to monitoring and maintenance.

