Sunfinity Helps Texas Homeowners Put Solar in the Spotlight with Rebate from the State's Largest Electric Provider

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest energy delivery company in Texas, Oncor, has begun accepting applications for their annual solar rebate – one of the state's best solar rebate offers. For 2021, Oncor has introduced a new, increased maximum size of 15 kW-DC (kilowatts) for eligible consumer systems with rebates up to $8,500.

This Frisco, Texas homeowner is saving every month on electricity with solar. Solar helps save on electricity bills for decades to come.

The Oncor rebate also extends to businesses for systems up to 300kW dc with rebates capped at $120,000. Sunfinity Renewable Energy has helped a variety of businesses, from non-profits like My Possibilities to coworking site Good Coworking, leverage the Oncor rebate to dramatically cut the cost of a new commercial solar array.

Sunfinity's Chairman John Billingsley stressed that consumers and businesses can combine the Oncor rebate with the recently increased federal tax credit (where eligible) for even more savings. (The federal tax credit was scheduled to decline from 26% to 22% in 2021 and 10% for 2022 and then be eliminated entirely for consumers in 2023. Congressional legislation in December 2020 extended the 26% tax credit for both consumers and businesses through 2022.) "Every homeowner and every business will have a slightly different situation, but the savings on a new system are compelling – they can go as high as 50% by stacking incentives," he said. "On top of that, consider that with solar you'll be saving on electricity for decades to come."

Oncor serves 408 communities and 98 counties in Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, east Texas communities like Tyler, central Texas cities like Killeen, Temple, Waco and Round Rock, and west Texas counties including the Midland-Odessa area.

Sunfinity can provide residential and commercial proposals free-of-charge showing a proposed system design, potential monetary and environmental savings, and potential savings with the Oncor rebate and tax credit (www.sunfinity.com/contactus). Battery storage equipment is also possible. The rebate program will be closed when available funds are expended, so interested parties should act immediately.

