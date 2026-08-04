Sunfish Unveils the Industry's First Direct-to-Consumer Readiness Program to Guide Patients Through the Early Steps of Family Planning, 'Sunfish Starts'

The new program from the AI-powered family building platform bridges the gap between information-gathering and treatment with baseline testing, financial guidance, and predictive insights

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunfish, a comprehensive family building platform, today announces the launch of Sunfish Starts, a six month digital program that helps people prepare for having a baby. This is the industry's first direct-to-consumer program for individuals or couples that helps them understand their own fertility, make informed decisions on egg, embryo or sperm freezing, and offers financial and care guidance for their journey to conceive.

Sunfish Starts is a six month digital program that helps people prepare for having a baby.

U.S. birth rates remain at historic lows. Millions of prospective parents are eager to start, yet paralyzed by the same fundamental questions: Where do I begin? What will it cost? How can I be better prepared? These questions prompt financial anxiety and administrative headaches that force families to make high-stakes medical decisions about their future family with limited financial and logistical guidance. As a direct-to-consumer program, Sunfish Starts guides prospective parents through the unknown from the very moment they think about having a child all the way to bringing a baby home.

"Starting a family is full of so many unknowns. Sunfish Starts is what I wish I had for myself when I began my own journey: the complete roadmap of what I could expect, including outcomes and cost," said Angela Rastegar, Co-Founder and CEO of Sunfish. "We enable patients to make well informed decisions by helping them understand their financial and medical position and use historical data to develop a personalized program for their fertility process. Whether you're looking to freeze your eggs, conceive naturally, prepare for the costs of a baby, or start IVF, we can guide you on your journey with confidence."

Sunfish Starts is a six month digital program built on a personalized care model that delivers support with transparency and education:

Financial Readiness & Optimization: Members gain access to comprehensive cost estimates, support with understanding their insurance, access to grants, fertility loans, and budgeting tools designed to optimize a patient's financial stack from day one so there are no surprises.

Members gain access to comprehensive cost estimates, support with understanding their insurance, access to grants, fertility loans, and budgeting tools designed to optimize a patient's financial stack from day one so there are no surprises. Clinical Readiness & Baseline Testing: Members receive discounted diagnostic testing for women and men, allowing patients to establish their biological starting point before committing to costly treatments, as well as discounted access to family building products like hormone tests, sperm tests, and multivitamins.

Members receive discounted diagnostic testing for women and men, allowing patients to establish their biological starting point before committing to costly treatments, as well as discounted access to family building products like hormone tests, sperm tests, and multivitamins. Personalized Readiness Dashboard: A digital hub tracks member progress, maps out care options, and outlines clear, personalized next steps.

A digital hub tracks member progress, maps out care options, and outlines clear, personalized next steps. Evidence-Based Guidance: Members can explore tailored educational modules specific to each stage of their journey, covering vital topics ranging from nutrition and cycle tracking to preparing the body for conception or egg retrieval.

Sunfish offers flexible program tiers within the Starts program designed to fit individual needs:

A premium six month program that offers complete access to a personalized readiness dashboard, and over $2,800 in savings on hormone diagnostic testing, sperm testing, ovulation testing kits, and family-building partner savings. Plus, financial and insurance guidance, and exclusive educational content.

that offers complete access to a personalized readiness dashboard, and over $2,800 in savings on hormone diagnostic testing, sperm testing, ovulation testing kits, and family-building partner savings. Plus, financial and insurance guidance, and exclusive educational content. An introductory program for those seeking evidence-based educational modules, financial planning tools, and resources for trying to conceive (TTC).

The expansion into early-stage family planning builds on Sunfish's industry-leading clinical and financial outcomes. Patients using Sunfish currently achieve a 79 percent success rate, significantly outperforming the U.S. national average of 54.3 percent, powered by Sunfish's proprietary predictive AI model. Sunfish's model was back-tested across 10,000 historical patient simulations and achieved a 97 percent accuracy rate in forecasting total treatment costs and live birth outcomes. Patients who utilize Sunfish's programs also save up to $9,000 per treatment cycle.

To learn more about Sunfish Starts and explore your family-building options, please visit joinsunfish.com.

About Sunfish

Sunfish is building the intelligence layer for family-building through its mission-driven platform dedicated to making parenthood accessible by breaking down financial, emotional, and logistical barriers. Unlike lending or clinical financing, Sunfish offers a "wraparound" experience—integrating personalized insights, logistical navigation, and financial protection to ensure 100% of families are eligible for support. For families without full coverage, Sunfish provides a clear, predictable roadmap to manage costs with financial protections and guarantees, including a lowest-price guarantee on medication. Sunfish is not a healthcare provider, a direct lender, or a financial advisor. Through its flagship Success Programs for IVF and egg freezing, Sunfish shares the financial risk with patients by offering programs designed to guarantee outcomes across the full treatment journey. To learn more, visit joinsunfish.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Bett Communications

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SOURCE Sunfish