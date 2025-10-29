No More Guessing: Sunfish Launches Free Digital Platform to Demystify Fertility Costs

Innovative Sunfish Financial Hub combines personalized tools, verified funding resources, and expert

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunfish , the fertility company breaking down the barriers to building a family to make fertility care more accessible for all, today launches the Sunfish Financial Hub —the first comprehensive digital destination designed to help people understand, plan, and confidently navigate the all-in costs of medically-assisted fertility care, across donor conception, egg freezing and storage, in vitro fertilization (IVF), or surrogacy.

With IVF costs averaging $15,000–$30,000 per cycle plus medication, egg freezing ranging from $10,000–$15,000 plus storage costs, and surrogacy journeys reaching $200,000–$300,000, the financial burden of family building can feel insurmountable. Research from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) shows that 62% of patients delay or even forgo fertility treatment due to cost confusion, a barrier that prevents many from becoming parents.

As the New York Times' Rent vs. Buy Calculator has helped guide countless Americans through housing costs, the Sunfish Financial Hub aims to demystify an opaque process, making medically-assisted fertility financial literacy accessible, actionable, and empowering. In addition to personalized planning tools, the platform includes recommended clinics, verified fertility grant databases, educational resources, and real-world data to help aspiring parents understand costs, compare options, and make informed financial decisions aimed to allow them to begin treatment with clarity and confidence.

"It's a simple truth: cost is one of the top barriers for people seeking medical assistance on their path to parenthood; when they have the resources to understand their options, the process becomes a lot more accessible," said Angela Rastegar, founder and CEO of Sunfish. "We created the Sunfish Financial Hub to remove guesswork, so people can move forward to start treatment faster and with greater peace of mind. Our team knows firsthand how inherently challenging and stressful medically-assisted fertility is; we're here to make it easier however and wherever we can, so more people who want to can become parents."

Comprehensive Tools for Financial Clarity

The Sunfish Financial Hub's suite of resources includes:

Financial Readiness Quiz – The personalized assessment provides a tailored snapshot of fertility costs and funding options based on each individual's unique needs and circumstances.

– The personalized assessment provides a tailored snapshot of fertility costs and funding options based on each individual's unique needs and circumstances. Grants & Discounts Database – This searchable, verified directory of fertility grants, clinic discounts, and state-based assistance programs helps identify available financial support.

– This searchable, verified directory of fertility grants, clinic discounts, and state-based assistance programs helps identify available financial support. Loan Repayment Calculator – The interactive tool estimates monthly loan payments across different scenarios, helping future parents make borrowing decisions with clarity and confidence.

– The interactive tool estimates monthly loan payments across different scenarios, helping future parents make borrowing decisions with clarity and confidence. Sunfish Library – Free, expert-authored e-guides are personalized to each person's Financial Readiness Quiz to deliver transparent breakdowns and easy-to-understand explanations of the true costs of donor conception, egg freezing, IVF, and surrogacy.

– Free, expert-authored e-guides are personalized to each person's Financial Readiness Quiz to deliver transparent breakdowns and easy-to-understand explanations of the true costs of donor conception, egg freezing, IVF, and surrogacy. Sunfish IVF Success Program Information – This portal details how prospective parents can access bundled discounts, delivers transparent pricing, and lays out refund eligibility through Sunfish's innovative program.

Accelerating the Path to Parenthood

Early Sunfish data shows how financial planning reduces barriers to care: self-pay patients who use Sunfish's financial planning tools are 2.5 times more likely to start treatment than those who don't, demonstrating that clarity drives action. This means fewer months of uncertainty and delay, a critical time for individuals navigating fertility.

The impact extends beyond individual patients to the fertility clinics serving them. Arriving with a clear financial plan and realistic expectations better positions future parents to complete treatment cycles and achieve family-building goals.

"Financial confusion can create fear, uncertainty, and doubt that delays treatment and puts even more strain on patients in a moment that is already stressful," said Dr. Arian Khorshid, Reproductive Endocrinologist, Stanford Clinical Fellow, and member of Sunfish's Medical Advisory Board. "When patients have access to clear, detailed, and verified financial information, the conversation shifts from anxiety about affordability to readiness to begin treatment. That transformation is powerful."

The Financial Hub meets people where they are in their fertility journey and gives them what they need to take the next step—helping thousands of future parents move from wondering "if" to planning "when." To learn more about the Sunfish Financial Hub visit www.joinsunfish.com/ivf-financial-planning .

About Sunfish

Sunfish provides financial, administrative, and emotional support to individuals and families navigating fertility journeys, making parenthood more accessible to all. With a focus on clarity, transparency, and financial access, Sunfish helps patients make informed decisions while easing the financial burden of fertility treatments. The company currently offers two products: a loan marketplace to help hopeful parents finance their journey to parenthood, and an all-inclusive IVF Success Program that extends from financing to wraparound logistical and emotional support. The company partners with premier clinic partners, including egg banks, fertility pharmacies, IVF clinics, sperm banks, and surrogacy agencies throughout the country. Founded by a team with deep expertise in fertility and consumer technology—many of whom have been through their own fertility journeys—Sunfish understands the challenges of family building. With office locations in New York and Los Angeles, Sunfish continues to expand its reach, supporting more people on their path to parenthood. For more information, visit www.joinsunfish.com .

