Sunfish and Ivy Fertility Expand Partnership to Deliver Greater Financial Support and Access for Fertility Patients

Sunfish will also extend its Sunfish Cares initiative to give additional financial assistance to patients through year-end, offering at least $1,000 towards each patient's fertility treatment

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunfish , the company breaking down the barriers to building a family to make fertility care more accessible for all, today announces an expanded partnership with leading fertility clinic network Ivy Fertility to advance their shared purpose of expanding fertility access. At the cutting edge of technology and patient care, the expanded partnership can now support patients at all 28 of Ivy's clinic locations nationwide through enhanced financial support. All Ivy patients now have access to Sunfish's Financial Hub, a newly launched platform designed to help people confidently navigate the all-in costs of medically-assisted fertility care, as well as Sunfish's loan marketplace and network of trusted partner lenders. Select Ivy clinics will offer Sunfish's IVF Success Program, which utilizes unique biodata to create customized flat-fee IVF bundles.

Sunfish Cares

Sunfish's innovative approach is proving effective, with Sunfish patients more likely to go home with a baby. Among Sunfish patients to date, 70.8% of transfers have resulted in a successful pregnancy and graduation to OBGYN, compared to 54.3% in national averages . For patients without insurance, twice as many have been able to get started with treatment at clinics that offer the Sunfish IVF Success Program than those without it, as Sunfish helps overcome financial barriers, risk, and the need for support. These results are a clear example of how data and the right support can transform access to care and help more families pursue their dream of parenthood.

"Ivy was one of our first clinic partners, and three years and hundreds of patients later, we're thrilled to support even more families on their fertility journeys. As someone who has been through the process myself, I have always believed that IVF shouldn't feel like a financial gamble, and now at Sunfish, we're using data, AI, and design to make care more accessible and easier to navigate," said Angela Rastegar, CEO and co-founder of Sunfish. "This combination of predictive analytics and financial protection, paired with the exceptional patient care Ivy offers, is transforming how families and clinics think about fertility and financing."

Comprehensive Financial Resources, No Matter the Individual

For many, the emotional weight of the fertility journey is compounded by the reality that care can feel out of reach long before they ever walk into a clinic. Sunfish is on a mission to change this reality for patients by working with leading clinics, like Ivy Fertility, who provide medical care, to create a wraparound support system that includes financial, administrative, and emotional support.

No matter the Ivy clinic patient, they will have access to financial resources and evidence-based guidance through the Sunfish Financial Hub to help them plan their path to parenthood. This includes a personalized assessment that provides a tailored snapshot of fertility costs and funding options based on each individual's unique needs and circumstances. When the time comes, Sunfish's loan marketplace matches them with pre-approved, pre-qualified personal loan offers in one place. For patients utilizing Sunfish's IVF Success Program, they will gain clarity and confidence from the start. Sunfish's predictive model leverages AI and biodata specific to each patient and each clinic to estimate the total "cost to baby"—from the first consultation through delivery. And Sunfish doesn't just predict costs; it also stands behind the model's accuracy by offering a cost guarantee and partial refund if treatment is unsuccessful.

"Our team is continually evaluating the best solutions and innovations that will support patient care," said Constance Rapson, Chief Growth Officer at Ivy Fertility. "As a long-time Sunfish partner, we've seen how they are using new technology to make the patient experience excellent by providing greater financial support and clarity, ultimately helping more people go home with a baby. We're excited to bring this innovative care to all of our patients."

A Commitment to Financial Support

For one in five families in the U.S., medical support is needed to build a family, but financial barriers remain the top reason that people delay or never begin treatment. In fact, data shows that 54-65% of prospective patients drop out of treatment , often because the financial strain feels too heavy.

Sunfish also announces the expansion of its Sunfish Cares initiative to all of its clinic partners. Originally launched with Ivy Fertility clinic, Utah Fertility Center, Sunfish Cares was created to help ease the financial burden of fertility treatment for future parents. Through the end of the year, Sunfish is contributing at least $1,000 toward every new IVF Success Program patient at participating clinics—a small but meaningful step toward making care feel more accessible, more compassionate, and more human. To date, eight families have already benefited from the Cares initiative, with the goal of supporting hundreds more.

One Sunfish patient in Utah who was supported by the Sunfish Cares initiative said, "Thanks so much for everything Sunfish has done and for all the support. You have made this adventure a true joy and miracle."

To learn more about Sunfish's IVF Success Program and Sunfish Cares, visit www.joinsunfish.com . To learn more about Ivy Fertility and their clinics across the country, visit www.ivyfertility.com .

About Sunfish

With a focus on clarity, transparency, and financial access, Sunfish helps patients make informed decisions while easing the financial burden of fertility treatments. The company currently offers two products: a loan marketplace to help hopeful parents finance their journey to parenthood, and an all-inclusive IVF Success Program that extends from financing to wraparound logistical and emotional support. The company partners with premier clinic partners, including egg banks, fertility pharmacies, IVF clinics, sperm banks, and surrogacy agencies throughout the country. Founded by a team with deep expertise in fertility and consumer technology—many of whom have been through their own fertility journeys—Sunfish understands the challenges of family building. With office locations in New York and Los Angeles, Sunfish continues to expand its reach, supporting more people on their path to parenthood. For more information, visit www.joinsunfish.com .

About Ivy Fertility

Ivy Fertility is globally recognized as pioneers and innovators in the field of advanced reproductive technologies, in-vitro fertilization, third-party reproduction, andrology, and fertility research. The Ivy Fertility network includes Dallas IVF, Fertility Associates of Memphis, Fertility Centers of Orange County, Idaho Fertility Center, IVF Fertility Center, Los Angeles Reproductive Center, Nevada Center for Reproductive Medicine, Nevada Fertility Center, Northern California Fertility Medical Center, NOVA IVF, Pacific Northwest Fertility, Reproductive Partners Medical Group, San Diego Fertility Center, Utah Fertility Center, and Virginia Fertility & IVF. By developing new procedures, achieving scientific breakthroughs, and teaching the latest techniques, Ivy Fertility upholds its commitment to successful outcomes and continually contributes to the development of the entire fertility community. The Ivy team is passionate about its family-building mission and works tirelessly each day to help patients become parents.

