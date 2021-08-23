Sunflower Bank Chairman Mollie Carter Publishes New Article: "Defining Our Commitment to Sustainable Growth"

DENVER, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In Sunflower Bank's new Chairman's Insights blog, Mollie Carter posts her second insight titled "Defining Our Commitment to Sustainable Growth," which discusses her organization's focus on growing organically and maintaining its financial stability.

While commitment to growth seems obvious because most companies seek it, this is where Sunflower Bank and its First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage divisions distinguish themselves. Carter states, "We want to grow our relationships in an ethical way that is healthy for our customers as well as our bank over the long term. When we do so, we help feed the growth of our communities. We believe this form of growth is sustainable over the long term because we invest in developing the expertise that supports the industries and geographies we serve. We review economic forecasts and manage our concentration of exposure to any given sector when times are good, so that we can manage through financial and industry cycles as they come and go."

Carter adds, "Simply applying aggressive goals to the sales force does not create sustainable growth. Sustainable growth depends upon embracing a culture of adherence to compliance and regulatory standards to maintain good standing. Most importantly, the sustainable growth model underscores the importance of processes and procedures that keep the customer at the forefront to facilitate growth and the customer experience. We believe our company's endurance comes from our commitment to continue building, growing, and improving so that we will be there for our customers throughout economic cycles."

Ms. Carter is the Executive Chairman of Sunflower Bank, N.A., a $5.5 billion privately held community and specialty bank based in Denver, Colorado, serving a five-state region. Additionally, she is Chairman and CEO of FirstSun Capital Bancorp, the bank holding company for Sunflower Bank.

