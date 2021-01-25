Sunflower Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in the greater Kansas City market through its partnership with Sunflower Dermatology.

Founded in 2004 by Brian Matthys, DO, Sunflower Dermatology has a strong reputation of providing high-quality dermatology services to patients at its Kansas City and St. Joseph, Missouri locations. Sunflower Dermatology's provider team is dedicated to personalized and professional skin care.

Dr. Matthys is a board-certified dermatologist who earned his medical degree at Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his dermatology residency at Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Matthys is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Osteopathic Association, the American Osteopathic College of Dermatology, the American Society for Mohs Surgery, and the Kansas City Dermatologic Society (having served as President from 2012-2013). Led by Dr. Matthys, the Sunflower Dermatology team consists of three board-certified dermatologists, one physician assistant, and two aestheticians – all of whom are focused on raising the level of care available to patients in the greater Kansas City market. Sunflower Dermatology offers a broad range of dermatologic services including medical, surgical, cosmetic, and Mohs surgery.

Dr. Matthys commented, "My staff and I are excited to join Epiphany, which has proven itself to be a high-quality company comprised of caring dermatologists. Epiphany shares the values and goals that my staff and I believe in – providing excellent care across the entire spectrum of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatologic needs. By forming this partnership with Epiphany, we will expand our ability to treat skin conditions and cancers in our community. Epiphany has the expertise to help us manage the growing changes in the medical regulatory arena while we focus on what matters most - taking care of our patients and serving our community."

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany said, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Matthys and his capable team, including board-certified dermatologists Drs. Molly Menser and Nicholas Rudloff. Through our interactions with Dr. Matthys and his team, we have been impressed by their commitment to serving patients in the communities they serve. We are pleased to find in Dr. Matthys and his team a strong cultural alignment and determination to make exceptional patient care accessible. This is an exciting opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great dermatologic care in the Kansas City and St. Joseph markets."

Through this partnership, Sunflower Dermatology's providers and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of Sunflower Dermatology's physicians and team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 58 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.

