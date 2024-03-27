Sunflower Health Plan and Centene Foundation Announce $160,000 Grant to Hays Medical Center Foundation

Funding to Help Expand Access to Behavioral Health Services in Rural Kansas

LENEXA, Kan., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunflower Health Plan ("Sunflower"), a managed care organization established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of Kansas and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), and Centene Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation, today announced a $160,000 grant to the Hays Medical Center Foundation to provide on-demand and scheduled telepsychiatry services at Hays Medical Center ("HaysMed").

The partnership will bolster capacity for telehealth behavioral health services across central and western Kansas by providing 24-hour access to board-certified psychiatrists, alleviating pressure on rural emergency rooms.

"Increasing access to telepsychiatry bridges the gap between isolation and care, empowering individuals to get the support they need, wherever they are," said Michael Stephens, Sunflower Health Plan president and CEO. "We are confident these critical services will lead to better member outcomes while directly benefitting the rural Kansas healthcare system."

HaysMed is the only tertiary care center its region. Its commitment to quality care and outcomes has resulted in consistent four-star patient satisfaction ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and recognition as a 2022 National Rural Health Association Top 20 Rural and Community Hospital. Increased access to remote telepsychiatry specialists is expected to further improve the experiences of HaysMed's patients and those who care for them. The service will be available to all HaysMed patients.

"We are grateful to Sunflower Health Plan and the Centene Foundation for contributing to this valuable service," said Terry Siek, HaysMed chief nursing officer. "With these additional resources in place, we are better positioned to continue meeting the telepsychiatry needs of our patients in rural Kansas and beyond."

About Sunflower Health Plan:

Sunflower Health Plan ("Sunflower") is a managed care organization established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of Kansas through local, regional and community-based resources, and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC). Sunflower is committed to improving the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care in an approach based on the core belief that quality healthcare is best delivered locally. For more information, please visit www.sunflowerhealthplan.com.

About the Centene Foundation:

The Centene Foundation ("the Foundation"), a private nonprofit focused on investing in economically challenged communities, is the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation. The Foundation supports projects and initiatives strategically aligned with Centene's mission-driven culture and enhances the work Centene is doing to remove the barriers to wellness underserved and low-income populations face. The Foundation is committed to addressing social determinants of health and improving health equity in three distinct areas of focus: healthcare access, social services and education. To learn more, visit the Centene Foundation's website.

About Hays Medical Center Foundation:

The HaysMed Foundation was established in 1995 to address the increasing challenges faced by the medical community. Gifts to the HaysMed Foundation provide vital philanthropic support to help fund life-saving equipment, special projects and programs for HaysMed that will positively impact the health of our region. To see our recent projects, request contact, or make a contribution, visit the HaysMed Foundation online.

About Hays Medical Center:

HaysMed is a private, not-for-profit, 200+ bed hospital, and the only tertiary care center in its region. Across its expansive network of care, it shares a common mission, vision and set of values that guide everything it does, both for its patients and the communities it serves. Mission: To help people be healthy. Vision: To be the best tertiary care center in rural America. Values: Respect, Compassion, Spirituality, Trustworthiness, Excellence and Professionalism. Online at www.haysmed.com.

