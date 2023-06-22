Sunflower Health Plan Embarks on Summer Goal to Give Members Locally Grown Fruits and Vegetables

Sunflower's 2023 farmers market season begins June 24 in Hays, Kansas

LENEXA, Kan., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunflower Health Plan is supporting its Medicaid members and Kansas growers through a nearly $20,000 investment its annual farmers market voucher program.

Sunflower is celebrating its ninth year of hosting farmers market events throughout Kansas. The initiative began as a pilot in 2015 to encourage Sunflower members to incorporate fresh fruits and vegetables in their diets.

The voucher program serves to advance health equity and fight food insecurity by giving Sunflower members $10 in vouchers to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables at Sunflower Member Days at local farmers markets. Sunflower staff participate and welcome members to learn more about their benefits.

"A diet rich in fresh produce can have a positive impact on a person's health," said Sunflower's Chief Medical Director, Dr. Michael Skoch. "Through this voucher program, Sunflower introduces many members to farmers markets and gives them an easy way to explore a variety of fruits and vegetables to incorporate in their diets."

According to Feeding America, 291,430 Kansans are facing hunger – 93,960 of them children. In fiscal year 2022, SNAP reached 195,800 Kansas residents – 1 in 15 people in the state – and more than 10.2% of households were "food insecure."

The farmers market initiative is part of Sunflower's commitment to addressing social determinants of health. These are issues such as food insecurity and lack of transportation or housing, for example, that can stand in the way of good health. Sunflower Member Days not only help members' bottom lines and promote healthy, nutritious options, but also support local growers.

Sunflower Member Days launches on June 24 in Hays, Kansas, and runs through September 9, with the final event slated in Manhattan, Kansas. The full list of dates and locations below may be subject to change. Visit www.sunflowerhealthplan.com/members/medicaid/sunflower-events.html for updates.

June 24: Member Day at the Market - Downtown Hays

Saturday, June 24, 2023

7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

110 E. 10th Street, Hays, KS

June 27: Member Day at the Market - Salina

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Harvest Farmers Market, 1325 Cloud St., Salina, KS

July 15: Member Day at the Market - Topeka Breadbasket

Saturday, July 15, 2023

7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

1901 SW Wanamaker Rd (West Ridge Mall parking lot), Topeka, KS

July 20: Member Day at the Market - Junction City

Thursday, July 20, 2023

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

JC Naz, 1025 S. Washington, Junction City, KS

July 29: Member Day at the Market - Atchison

Saturday, July 29, 2023

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

500 Main Street, Atchison, KS

Aug. 5: Downtown Topeka Farmers Market

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023

7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

12th and Harrison, Topeka, KS

Aug. 19: Member Day at the Market - Wichita Kansas Grown!

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023

7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

7001 W. 21st St., Wichita, KS

Aug. 26: Member Day at the Market - Derby

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

512 E. Madison Ave., Derby, KS

Sept. 9: Member Day at the Market - Downtown Manhattan

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

3rd & Leavenworth St., Manhattan, KS

About Sunflower Health Plan

Sunflower Health Plan, a subsidiary of Centene Corporation, is a managed care organization established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of Kansas through local, regional and community-based resources. Sunflower is committed to improving the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate and coordinated care in an approach based on the core belief that quality healthcare is best delivered locally. For more information, please visit www.sunflowerhealthplan.com.

