Sunflower Meal's Nutrient-Rich Appeal Fuels Adoption in Ruminant Feed, Enhancing Animal Performance

The global sunflower meal market, valued at US$1,494.809 million in 2021, is witnessing significant growth, fueled by its role as a protein-rich byproduct of sunflower seed oil.

As the fourth most significant oil meal in production, sunflower meal products are becoming increasingly accessible, ranging from low-quality straw-like meals to high-quality flours. This versatile feed option is particularly favored by swine and poultry due to its low-fiber, high-protein composition.

Key Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Animal Protein: The demand for animal protein, including dairy, cattle, fish, and swine, is on the rise. As the global population is expected to reach 9 billion by 2050, the need for food is projected to increase by 60 percent. To meet this demand sustainably, the feed industry is turning to cost-effective, protein-rich feeds like sunflower meals. Nutrient-Rich Animal Feed: Sunflower meal is a vital protein source for animal feed, especially for dairy cattle, chickens, and pigs. With its high protein, fiber, and oil content, it contains essential nutrients, including calcium, phosphorus, and vitamins A & B, necessary for animal growth. Sunflower meals are also more degradable than soybean or rapeseed meals, making them an ideal choice for animal feed. Rising Demand in Ruminant Feed: Sunflower meal supplements low-quality forages in ruminant feed, enhancing overall intake, forage digestibility, and performance. It aids in faster milk production in lactating animals and is an excellent feed option due to its high oil and amino acid content. Sunflower meals can also reduce weight and condition score reductions in cattle cows.

Asia Pacific Holds a Significant Market Share:

The Asia Pacific region is poised for rapid expansion in the sunflower meal market due to the increasing demand for cost-effective, protein-rich animal feed. Countries like India and China dominate the commercial animal feed industry. China, for instance, witnessed significant growth in industrial feed output in 2020, with a substantial increase in pig, ruminant, and poultry feed production. The presence of a well-established agriculture industry and rising investments further boost the regional demand for sunflower meals.

Recent Market Developments:

SDSP's Multi-Seed Processing Factory: In February 2022 , South Dakota Soybean Processors LLC (SDSP) announced plans to build a multi-seed processing factory near Mitchell, South Dakota , USA, scheduled to open in 2025. The facility aims to process 35 million bushels of sunflowers annually.

Market Segmentation:

By Form:

Pellets

Cakes

Ground up Powder

By End Use:

Ruminants

Dairy

Beef

Sheep

Swine

Poultry

By Geography:

North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Others

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Others

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Indonesia Thailand Others



Companies Mentioned:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Cargill

Wilmar International

Optimus Agro Holding

Aston

Mezpology

Allseed

The global sunflower meal market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing demand for nutritious animal feed and its essential role in the agriculture and livestock sectors.

