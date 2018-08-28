Sungard Availability Services Achieves Managed Service Provider Partner Status from Amazon Web Services

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS) has attained the AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner designation after meeting the criteria of a rigorous independent audit. Sungard AS joins an exclusive group of AWS MSP companies, differentiating itself by focusing on the delivery of resilient, recoverable IT solutions on AWS.

Earning the MSP partner designation is further evidence that Sungard AS is leveraging its exceptional disaster recovery track record to provide the next-generation resilient services for the hyperscale cloud of the future. As one specific example, Sungard AS has the unique ability to provide recovery Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for complex applications that require high availability within a single AWS Availability Zone, a managed offering not available elsewhere in the market.

"Sungard AS is a global leader in building resilient cloud solutions for mission-critical workloads, which means we can offer services, capabilities and knowledge that few AWS MSP partners can," said Josh Crowe, Chief Technology Officer at Sungard AS. "Achieving MSP partner status confirms what our customers have long known: Our deep expertise in IT infrastructure, and now AWS, allows us to deliver greater value, efficiency and resilience in the cloud."

As an accredited Managed Services Provider partner of AWS, Sungard AS:

possesses deep AWS knowledge and the right IT Service Management capabilities to deliver cloud managed services,

is skilled at cloud infrastructure and application migration leveraging DevOps best practices to support its customers,

delivers value to customers by offering proactive support and monitoring, automation and cost management for its customers' environments.

After the extensive audit, Sungard AS was lauded for utilizing proven tooling to support AWS customers, developing a single sign-on (SSO) portal for customer and account management, its robust DevOps team utilizing core DevOps tooling and expertise, and its strong focus on the continued training of DevOps and cloud division personnel, who currently hold more than 60 AWS certifications and 544 business and technical accreditations.

Sungard AS' end-to-end hybrid IT services include cloud management for production and recovery, colocation, managed hosting, and security consulting across a global footprint. Learn more about Sungard AS' managed cloud and recovery services on AWS.

About Sungard Availability Services

Sungard Availability Services ("Sungard AS") is a leading provider of critical production and recovery services to global enterprise companies. Sungard AS partners with customers across the globe to understand their business needs and provide production and recovery services tailored to help them achieve their desired business outcomes. Leveraging more than 40 years of experience, Sungard AS designs, builds and runs critical IT services that help customers manage complex IT, adapt quickly and build resiliency and availability. To learn more, visit www.sungardas.com or call 1-800-468-7483. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

