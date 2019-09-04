Sungard Availability Services Announces New Board

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungard® Availability Services (Sungard AS) announced its new board of managers following the company's successful financial restructuring in May 2019. The company's new board will consist of a combination of independent industry veterans, representatives from its largest equity holders, and the company's chief executive officer and president, Michael (Mike) K. Robinson.

The company welcomes three independent members that bring a vast amount of business transformation and operating experience in the technology and infrastructure services sectors, including:

Robert E. Guth , who will serve as chairman of the board, has a demonstrated background of driving growth and building shareholder value serving in operating roles, as well as independent director roles at businesses such as TelCove, Electric Lightwave, and Lumos Networks;

who will serve as chairman of the board, has a demonstrated background of driving growth and building shareholder value serving in operating roles, as well as independent director roles at businesses such as TelCove, Electric Lightwave, and Lumos Networks; Jarrett B. Appleby brings more than 25 years of senior management experience successfully developing and executing growth strategies for technology platform and IT solutions companies in competitive global markets, such as Digital Realty Trust, Coresite Realty, Inc., and Equinix, Inc.; and

brings more than 25 years of senior management experience successfully developing and executing growth strategies for technology platform and IT solutions companies in competitive global markets, such as Digital Realty Trust, Coresite Realty, Inc., and Equinix, Inc.; and Michael Tobin OBE (Order of the British Empire) a highly successful and well-recognized technology entrepreneur and pioneer with over 30 years' experience in the telecommunications and technology sectors, with companies such as Telecity Group, plc., Fujitsu, and ICL. Mr. Tobin will be a director of Sungard AS' European holding company, as well as an advisor to Sungard AS' parent board.

"As a team, we recognize the strength of Sungard AS' global geographic footprint, range of facilities-based and cloud-based managed services capabilities, long-standing marquis customer relationships, talented team, and the market opportunity," said Robert E. Guth, chairman of the board. "We are confident Sungard AS will continue to evolve to deliver solutions that enterprises need in an ever-changing market. And, as a board we will work together leveraging our differentiated experiences to support the company's initiatives and are committed to invest in Sungard AS' continued success."

In addition, the company's four largest equity holders—Angelo Gordon, The Carlyle Group, FS Investments, and GSO Capital Partners LP, each of which invested new capital into the business during its balance sheet restructuring—will serve on Sungard AS' Board. Each member brings extensive financial experience working across a variety of industry sectors, including information technology services. The equity holders are represented on the board by:

Bryan Rush , managing director, Angelo Gordon ;

, managing director, ; Glori Holzman Graziano , managing director, The Carlyle Group;

, managing director, The Carlyle Group; Kenichiro Jin , managing director, FS Investments; and,

, managing director, FS Investments; and, Jacob Gladstone , principal, GSO Capital Partners LP.

Mike Robinson is also on the company's board. Mr. Robinson joined the business as CEO in May 2019, leading the business and re-energizing focus in both the company's more traditional facilities-based offerings, such as colocation and workplace, as well as its more recent offerings in the managed services market, such as Managed Cloud – AWS and cloud-based Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), for which the company is recognized as a leader.

"I am very pleased with the differentiated expertise that we have assembled on our board," stated Robinson. "This is a highly engaged group of respected business and financial experts, with deep knowledge of driving successful business transformations. They, as am I, are committed to our success and clearly recognize the value that we deliver for our customers, as we continue to work hard together to earn the opportunity to do so for many years to come."

About Sungard Availability Services

Sungard Availability Services ("Sungard AS") is a leading provider of critical production and recovery services to global enterprise companies. Sungard AS partners with customers across the globe to understand their business needs and provide production and recovery services tailored to help them achieve their desired business outcomes. Leveraging more than 40 years of experience, Sungard AS designs, builds and runs critical IT services that help customers manage complex IT, adapt quickly and build resiliency and availability. To learn more, visit www.sungardas.com or call 1-800-468-7483. Connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Media Contacts

Karen Wentworth

Vice President, Global Corporate Communications

Sungard Availability Services

Tel: 410.279.0563

karen.wentworth@sungardas.com

Alison Brooker

Corporate Communications Director

Sungard Availability Services

Tel: 610-745-2697

alison.brooker@sungardas.com

Sungard Availability Services is a trademark or registered trademark of SunGard Data Systems or its affiliate, used under license. The Sungard Availability Services logo by itself and Recover2Cloud are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sungard AS New Holdings III, LLC. or its affiliates. All other trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. ©2019 Sungard Availability Services. All rights reserved.

The abbreviation for Sungard Availability Services is 'Sungard AS' as cited above. Please use 'Sungard AS' when abbreviating the name rather than 'Sungard' or 'SunGard,' which may confuse the reader with another separate company with a similar name.

SOURCE Sungard Availability Services

