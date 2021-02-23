Sungard Availability Services Completes Buildout of One MegaWatt Data Center for NYU Langone Health

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS), a leading provider of highly-available, cloud -connected infrastructure in North America and Europe, has completed construction on a high-density, cloud-connected data center for NYU Langone Health (NYU Langone), one of the nation's premier academic health systems devoted to patient care, education and research. NYU Langone recently added a 10-year extension to its decade-long colocation partnership with Sungard AS. The data center was designed specifically with NYU Langone's needs in mind, offering the health system a secure area for continuous technology growth and refreshes.

"NYU Langone is excited to continue its partnership with Sungard AS, which has played a vital role in supporting our health system's IT initiatives," said Nader Mherabi, Executive Vice President and Vice Dean, Chief Digital and Information Officer at NYU Langone Health. "Over the past ten years, the support that Sungard AS has provided in creating our state-of-the-art data center, which houses our essential storage and computing systems, has been invaluable. It is this type of partnership that gives us the ability to innovate and consistently deliver exceptional care for our patients."

The new data center leverages existing utility services and capacity and offers full economization of mechanical and cooling. This build features:

5,000 square feet of high-density raised floor

1MW capacity

Conditioned power with 2N redundancy

Vertiv DSE High Efficiency data center cooling solution

Full economization at 45 degrees Fahrenheit

Cabinet density design of 10kW to 12kW

10 225kVa Foundation Power Controllers

Megaport enabled connectivity to hundreds of Public Clouds and Software as a Service (SaaS) providers

"This new, more efficient data center model will allow us to help NYU Langone manage its space, power and spend more effectively and provide it with a better overall Sungard AS experience. In addition, with our recent enhancements to our network infrastructure, NYU Langone will have sub-second access to public clouds and hundreds of SaaS providers through our Megaport connectivity option," said Michael Boccardi, Chief Commercial Officer at Sungard AS. "As a trusted partner, we're always looking for better ways to deliver the increased availability, resilience and redundancy that our customers have come to expect."

To learn more about Sungard AS' 45 worldwide colocation and disaster recovery data centers, visit https://www.sungardas.com/en-us/facilities/.

