Sungard Availability Services Gains Customer Momentum as a Next-Generation AWS MSP Partner

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS), a leading provider of highly-available, cloud connected infrastructure in North America and Europe, today announced two customers who are beneficiaries of its Next-Generation Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program.

Next-generation AWS MSP Partners help enterprises all over the world by providing the expertise, guidance and services to help companies work through each stage of the cloud adoption journey, from planning and design, to building and migrating, to running, operating and optimizing on the AWS cloud.

"Sungard AS is committed to our Next-Gen MSP Partner program as it delivers AWS services to help its customers migrate, manage and modernize well-architected AWS solutions," said Sam Miller, Head of UK and Ireland Partner Management for AWS. "AWS partners with providers such as Sungard AS to help companies embrace comprehensive cloud-native solutions that reduce costs, improve business agility, increase security and empower organizations to focus on their goals."

As an example, one of Sungard AS' customers, thedatabank GBC , is a Minnesota-based general benefit corporation that offers a constituent relationship management with tools for fundraising, advocacy and communication. A provider of innovative software solutions for the nonprofit and government sectors, its core product – Databank CRM – is an all-in-one cloud solution that lets organizations communicate with supporters through email, text, voice, and social media. The software company sought a cloud provider who could provide a seamless and secure solution that could grow with their needs.

"Our focus at thedatabank is on data security, and we maintain a state-of-the-art data center with Sungard AS using AWS Managed Services to protect our clients. Data is safer with thedatabank than it is in our clients' own offices, and we can do it all at a reasonable cost thanks to our Sungard AS and AWS solution," said Mark Paquette, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer for thedatabank. "AWS has opened up an entirely new array of services to us – from communication to analytics and reporting – all under one roof."

Likewise, Dublin-based Expert Revenue Systems (XRS), a credit management software services firm, has relied on Sungard AS as a key infrastructure partner for over 10 years. XRS has been helping businesses improve their debt recovery and credit control for more than three decades. Its specialized software suite, Collector, is used by major Irish and international banks, debt collection companies, as well as more than 60 credit unions to improve their credit management and recovery processes.

"Our partnership with Sungard AS has delivered many successful releases of our industry-leading Software as a Service platform, and most recently our brand-new automated self-service portal for managing customer arrears and debts," said Sean Grant, Chief Technology Officer for XRS.

"Along our cloud journey, we have traveled from Sungard AS data centers to Managed AWS. Overall, we are very pleased with the Sungard AS Managed AWS offering, including service availability, service delivery and the delivery of new projects. Their compliance with standards and regulations, including AWS MSP and PCI DSS, has assisted us on our path of improvement and innovation. Working with the Sungard AS team, we have leveraged the AWS offering to deliver an enhanced and more reliable service at a reasonable cost. We depend on Sungard AS Managed AWS 24/7 for eyes on our infrastructure," Grant continued.

Find out more about Sungard AS AWS Cloud Services and how they're helping other organizations with AWS.

