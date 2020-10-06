Sungard Availability Services Introduces New Private Cloud with Fully Automated Recovery

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS), a leading provider of highly-available, cloud connected infrastructure in North America and Europe, has introduced a new Private Cloud solution as the centerpiece of its end-to-end Connected Cloud ecosystem. As companies look for ways to accelerate digital transformation within their businesses, Sungard AS Private Cloud offers a solution built to scale with customers at the speed they need to grow, with flexible minimum commitments and on-demand scalability.

Built on industry-leading hyper-converged technology from its longstanding relationships with Dell Technologies and VMware, Sungard AS Private Cloud delivers the resiliency, control and commercial flexibility businesses are seeking. Further, Private Cloud is hosted in Sungard AS' Connected Infrastructure Hubs, where customers can leverage high-performance, low-latency connectivity to public cloud environments. This allows enterprises to drive application performance by streamlining their hybrid IT and multi-cloud architecture demands.

"Our new Private Cloud solution helps customers focus on their core business while retaining a level of control as their needs change," said Jim Paterson, Executive Vice President, Global Products and Technology at Sungard AS. "Many IT leaders are struggling to develop their own private cloud infrastructures, expedite cloud migration or accommodate workloads that are not suitable for a hyperscale cloud solution. Sungard AS' Private Cloud enables them to easily deploy and manage applications in a modern, secure and agile infrastructure."

Customers can leverage Sungard AS service models ranging from self-managed to fully managed, or something in between, to augment their IT staff when and as they need it. To further support their evolving needs, customers have access to pay-as-you-use, on-demand bursting without any contract changes. This gives customers the ability to shift solution spend across resource consumption and services to grow and adapt at whatever speed or direction is required.

"Dell Technologies' Global Alliances partner ecosystem is critical to delivering the solutions our customers are asking for," said Bill McCarthy, Vice President, Americas Alliances, at Dell Technologies. "Sungard AS' resiliency services paired with Dell EMC VxRail and Dell EMC Integrated Data Protection Appliance ensure the Private Cloud performance, flexibility and security needed to help enterprises drive digital transformation."

"Leveraging the right virtual infrastructure is key to every digital transformation strategy," said Jim Aluotto, Senior Director, Cloud Provider Business at VMware. "By combining Sungard AS' world-class resiliency strengths with VMware Software Defined technology behind this new Private Cloud offering, global businesses can better navigate their digital journeys with confidence."

Based on more than 40-years of award-winning experience in IT resilience and availability, a key differentiator is Sungard AS' fully automated, stateful recovery of complex solutions within Private Cloud. In minutes, customers can recover applications all the way up the stack, going well beyond basic data recovery and relieving the burden of reconstructing recovered applications.

Learn more at https://www.sungardas.com/services/connected-cloud/private-cloud/.

About Sungard Availability Services

Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS) is a leading provider of cloud connected infrastructure solutions serving enterprise customers from 75 hardened data centers and workplace recovery facilities in nine countries. Sungard AS has a 40-year track record of delivering resilient and highly available hybrid IT solutions. Backed by high performance networks, Sungard AS modernizes customers' end-to-end IT across connected infrastructure, cloud, recovery and workplace solutions. Working with customers to understand their business objectives, Sungard AS identifies gaps in customers' current environments and tailors a solution to achieve their desired business outcomes. Visit Sungard AS at www.sungardas.com or call 1.888.537.6519. Connect with us on our blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Nora Hahn

Senior Manager, Public Relations

Sungard Availability Services

Tel: 281-728-6999

[email protected]

Sungard Availability Services is a trademark or registered trademark of SunGard Data Systems or its affiliate, used under license. The Sungard Availability Services logo by itself and Recover2Cloud are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sungard AS New Holdings III, LLC. or its affiliates. All other trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. ©2020 Sungard Availability Services. All rights reserved.

The abbreviation for Sungard Availability Services is 'Sungard AS' as cited above. Please use 'Sungard AS' when abbreviating the name rather than 'Sungard' or 'SunGard,' which may confuse the reader with another separate company with a similar name.

VMware is a registered trademark of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Sungard Availability Services

Related Links

http://www.sungardas.com

