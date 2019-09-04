Sungard Availability Services Names New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Commercial Officer

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungard® Availability Services (Sungard AS) named Terrence J. (TJ) Anderson as its new executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Brian Crotty as its new executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

"TJ is a results-oriented senior executive with a wide breadth of operational and financial experience, and Brian has continually proven his ability to drive sales activity while applying keen focus on customer experience," said Michael K. Robinson, chief executive officer at Sungard AS. "Both TJ and Brian are strong additions that will play key roles partnering with our other leaders as Sungard AS realizes its market potential."

As CFO, Anderson is responsible for Sungard AS' overall financial operations and financial analysis, budgeting, procurement, treasury, tax and controllership. He brings more than 30 years of experience across a wide variety of leadership roles. Most recently, Anderson was executive vice president – corporate development and finance at Broadview Networks, where he partnered closely with the operations team to play an integral role in the company's business transformation from a traditional telecom company to a cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider.

Prior to Broadview, Anderson was vice president, banking and corporate financing, for the media and communications group at Chemical Banking Corporation, and worked in financial roles at Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company, in both New York and Switzerland.

"This is a pivotal time for Sungard AS, and we have a tremendous opportunity before us," said Anderson. "Following the company's successful restructuring, we are well-positioned to continue delivering the exceptional infrastructure-based, managed, cloud and recovery services that our clients have come to expect from us."

As CCO, Crotty will lead Sungard AS' global sales and channel organizations, including solutions engineering. He will partner closely across Sungard AS' operational and finance teams to drive customer retention and growth, all while continuing to advocate for and deliver an exceptional customer experience. He has more than 25 years' experience in the communications and technology sectors, from developing and managing start-ups to driving business transformation in larger, established organizations. Most recently, Crotty served as executive chairman of Comstar Technologies, which realized double-digit revenue growth, while maintaining profitability, during his tenure.

Prior to Comstar, Brian held senior leadership roles for over 12 years with Broadview Networks, notably as chief operating officer. Like Anderson, Crotty played a crucial role in Broadview's transformation to a UCaaS provider, and ultimately in the sale of the company to Windstream Communications, where he continued to serve in strategic leadership roles.

"Sungard AS is focused on driving a seamless customer lifecycle that fuels retention and growth," said Crotty. "With a team as dynamic and committed as the one at Sungard AS, we're ready to deliver on those goals. We are focused on continuing to earn the right to serve our customers as a trusted, strategic advisor partnering closely together to ensure their ongoing business resilience."

Both Anderson and Crotty will report directly to Mike Robinson, CEO, joining his direct report team of Josh Crowe, chief technology officer; Andy Dzerovych, executive vice president, global operations; Jim Paterson, senior vice president, global product management; Bill Price, chief administrative officer and general counsel; and Kathy Schneider, chief marketing officer.

About Sungard Availability Services

Sungard Availability Services ("Sungard AS") is a leading provider of critical production and recovery services to global enterprise companies. Sungard AS partners with customers across the globe to understand their business needs and provide production and recovery services tailored to help them achieve their desired business outcomes. Leveraging more than 40 years of experience, Sungard AS designs, builds and runs critical IT services that help customers manage complex IT, adapt quickly and build resiliency and availability. To learn more, visit www.sungardas.com or call 1-800-468-7483. Connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

