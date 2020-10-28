Sungard Availability Services Partners with Megaport to Deliver Solutions for Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Infrastructures

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS), a leading provider of highly-available, cloud connected infrastructure in North America and Europe, and Megaport , a global leader in Network as a Service (NaaS) providers, today announced a new partnership that will enable Sungard AS data centers worldwide with Software Defined Cloud Interconnection (SDCI) capabilities. These Connected Infrastructure Hubs offer on-demand, scalable and secure connectivity to the world's leading cloud providers, as well as top-tier data centers around the world, to support hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Enterprises are increasingly operating in complex and diverse environments—87% of organizations have a hybrid cloud strategy, while 93% have a multi-cloud strategy with an average of five clouds, according to the Flexera 2020 State of the Cloud Report. At the same time, customer demands on application performance has never been higher. All of which adds pressure on network architecture and performance. Sungard AS' Connected Infrastructure Hubs, premier data centers enabled with Megaport's platform, deliver high-performance, low-latency connectivity to more than 350 service providers, including the world's leading cloud platforms, and access to more than 80 cloud regions from a single data center. That allows organizations to further optimize application performance by streamlining their hybrid IT and multi-cloud landscape.

"A business's success hinges not on any one application, but on ensuring all applications work reliably together across multiple environments while remaining highly-available," said Jim Paterson, Executive Vice President, Global Products and Technology at Sungard AS. "By combining Sungard AS' world-class expertise in infrastructure, cloud, recovery and workplace solutions, with Megaport's industry-leading network capabilities, our customers gain the connectivity, flexibility and cloud-like network experience they need to meet the growing demands on applications, network architecture and performance while accelerating growth."

The Megaport Software Defined Network provides greater choice and ease of use for provisioning cloud connectivity and enables predictable, low-latency connections that improve application performance. Businesses can scale bandwidth up and down on-demand, and connect physical and private cloud infrastructure to multiple public cloud providers to support hybrid and multi-cloud architectures. Additionally, Megaport enables cloud-to-cloud connectivity through point and click provisioning, making it possible to move workloads and data between public cloud providers. Traffic flows over a secure, private Layer 2 network for increased security, ensuring it never traverses the open internet and can be encrypted over the network. In addition, customers can enable fault-tolerant and highly available redundant Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solutions to eliminate single points of failure.

"Connectivity is a critical consideration for building cloud architectures that perform and scale," said Matt Simpson, Vice President of Cloud at Megaport. "Using Megaport's platform to bypass the public internet and directly connect to public cloud services improves application performance by reducing latency and jitter. Customers can configure on-demand connections to service providers in a point-and-click manner so they can respond to changing business demands in real time. Our SDN, combined with Sungard AS' highly available hybrid solutions, will help customers unlock the full value of cloud-enabled IT architectures."

Prospective customers benefit most from attaching to the Megaport network when addressing the challenge of siloed applications across distributed environments and clouds.

This may include companies employing a colocation-to-cloud solution where they are currently deploying a customer-built or Sungard AS-managed private cloud solution and are moving workloads to or from a public cloud provider. Sungard AS also offers extensive consulting services to help customers determine the best approach to meet the needs of their business today and well into the future.

Learn more at https://www.sungardas.com/en-us/partners/technology-partners/megaport.

About Sungard Availability Services

Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS) is a leading provider of cloud connected infrastructure solutions serving enterprise customers from 75 hardened data centers and workplace recovery facilities in nine countries. Sungard AS has a 40-year track record of delivering resilient and highly available hybrid IT solutions. Backed by high performance networks, Sungard AS modernizes customers' end-to-end IT across connected infrastructure, cloud, recovery and workplace solutions. Working with customers to understand their business objectives, Sungard AS identifies gaps in customers' current environments and tailors a solution to achieve their desired business outcomes. Visit Sungard AS at www.sungardas.com or call 1.888.537.6519. Connect with us on our blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Sungard Availability Services is a trademark or registered trademark of SunGard Data Systems or its affiliate, used under license. The Sungard Availability Services logo by itself and Recover2Cloud are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sungard AS New Holdings III, LLC. or its affiliates. All other trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. ©2020 Sungard Availability Services. All rights reserved.

The abbreviation for Sungard Availability Services is 'Sungard AS' as cited above. Please use 'Sungard AS' when abbreviating the name rather than 'Sungard' or 'SunGard,' which may confuse the reader with another separate company with a similar name.

About Megaport

Megaport is a global leading Network as a Service provider. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the MegaportNetwork. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or an open API. Megaport connects more than 1,850 customers in over 700 enabled data centres globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, AWS Technology Partner, AWS Networking Competency Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider, Microsoft Azure Express Route Partner, Nutanix Direct Connect Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, Salesforce Express Connect Partner, and SAP PartnerEdge Open Ecosystem Partner.

Media Contact

Nora Hahn

Senior Manager, Public Relations

Sungard Availability Services

Tel: 281-728-6999

[email protected]

SOURCE Sungard Availability Services