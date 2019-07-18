SunGarden™ Sprouts Makes Broccoli and Kale Sprouts the New Grocery List Necessities: Natural Remedies in the Produce Section

COOKEVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SunGarden™ Sprouts is using its platform as the leader in the sprouting industry to ensure that consumers have access to fresh broccoli and kale sprouts and sprout powders by making them readily available in more grocery stores.

For three decades, these superfoods have been thoroughly studied for their wondrous health-inducing properties.

"These sprouts are not just plants," said Michael Gilpatrick, Account Executive. "They are an organic remedy for a lifetime of wellness."

Broccoli and kale sprouts may be tiny, premature vegetables, but these superfoods get their immense superpowers from the compound sulforaphane.

To simply define, sulforaphane is a compound obtained from eating cruciferous vegetables like kale and broccoli, and has been proven to improve heart health, prevent cancer, and provide anti-aging benefits, with numerous supporting testimonials.

Broccoli and kale sprouts are the richest sources of sulforaphane compared to all vegetables and sprouts. In fact, broccoli sprouts have 50 times more sulforaphane than raw broccoli.

The sprouting experts at SunGarden™ Sprouts have perfected a proprietary recipe that starts with the highest quality seed, sourced from regions all over the world, combined with the perfect ratio of water, air, and light for maximum sulforaphane yield.

"Eating just a handful of a bag of our 4oz broccoli sprouts daily provides more than the necessary amount of sulforaphane for excellent health," said Marino Papazoglou, CEO.

With several studies demonstrating the incredible effects that sulforaphane has on the body, it is astonishing that these superfoods are scarcely found at big-name grocers.

"Through our research, we have found that many people are growing their own broccoli and kale sprouts to get their sulforaphane intake because they cannot find the sprouts in stores," said Silas Stoddart, Marketing Director. "Part of our 2020 strategy is to make these sprouts available to all using our large and growing distribution network. Using our world-class food safety systems, we provide organic, fresh sprouts and sprout powders that everyone will enjoy."

