SunGen and Camber Announce U.S. Launch of Generic Version of Bentyl® (Dicyclomine) Injection

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SunGen Pharma, a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company which develops, contract manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical finished products, today announced the U.S. launch and commercial shipment of generic version of Bentyl® (Dicyclomine) Injection, in collaboration with Camber Pharmaceuticals, who will be SunGen's distribution and marketing partner.

Dicyclomine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 20 mg/2 mL (10 mg/mL) is a sterile injectable in a 2ml-vial. Dicyclomine is used to treat with severe irritable bowel syndrome and bowel spasms. Dicyclomine injection had total U.S. sales of $17 million for year of 2018 according to IQVIA.

Isaac Liu, Ph.D., Co-CEO of SunGen, stated, "We are proud to add Dicyclomine to our growing portfolio of more than 40 specialty products. The launch of Dicyclomine Injection demonstrates our strong development and partnership capabilities. SunGen continues to expand its product development portfolio and has secured nine ANDA approvals and has an additional six filed with the FDA. We have also acquired or exclusively in licensed five ANDAs. We look forward to collaborating further to bring specialty pharmaceutical drugs to the markets around the world."

Arun Nataraj, Ph.D., Camber's Vice-President of Business Development, commented, "Camber has had a remarkable track record of launching oral solid and oral liquid ANDA products successfully in the US marketplace. Now with the launch of our first injectable product, Camber is transitioning into the more complex generics space. We plan to launch more injectable products in 2020 as part of our growth and product diversification strategy."

About SunGen Pharma LLC

SunGen Pharma, LLC is a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company which develops, contract manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical finished products. SunGen specializes in the development of oral solid extended release, topical and complex injectable products. SunGen has business partnerships with many North American, European and Asian-based generic pharmaceutical companies to develop, manufacture, and sell several pharmaceutical products around the world.

About Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc

Camber Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated international pharmaceutical company that maintains quality and integrity in all its products. Its parent company, Hetero Drugs of Hyderabad India, is one of the world's leading API and finished dosage manufacturers with a market presence in over 120 countries. Camber's commitment to the consumer is to bring the highest quality generic pharmaceuticals to the market to improve quality of life through cost-effective medications.

