Sunglass Hut Announces New, First-Of-Its-Kind Loyalty Program

With a new approach to customer loyalty, The Sun Club will provide eyewear enthusiasts with a variety of avenues to earn rewards. In-store & online shoppers will receive 10 points for every dollar spent, plus bonus points on specific purchases and during certain timeframes. Participants will also receive additional points for engagement activities, starting from loyalty card subscription and when activating their MyAccount profiles.

The Sun Club members will be invited to advance through 4 tiers of loyalty and receive incremental insider benefits including:

Birthday & anniversary promotions

Gifts with purchase

Exclusive product launches and sales

Branded gifts

And more

"We are thrilled to introduce The Sun Club, a unique loyalty program that not only rewards our customers but also elevates their shopping experience," said Giorgio Pradi, President and General Manager of North America at Sunglass Hut. "Our goal is to create a community of eyewear enthusiasts who feel valued and excited about the exclusive benefits and personalized experiences that await them."

Sunglass Hut invites all sunglass enthusiasts to join The Sun Club and unlock a world of rewards, exclusive perks, and personalized experiences. To learn more about The Sun Club and its launch on March 4th, visit https://www.sunglasshut.com/us/sunglasses/loyalty-program.

ABOUT SUNGLASS HUT

Founded in 1971, Sunglass Hut has grown into the best curated destination for the most sought-after high-quality fashion and performance sunglass brands, with more than 3,000 retail locations. Stores can be found in fashionable shopping districts across the globe, from the Americas, Europe and the Middle East to Australia, South Africa, China, Southeast Asia and beyond, providing consumers with a fun, highly engaging shopping experience in-store and online. www.sunglasshut.com.

PUBLIC RELATIONS CONTACT

Nikki Klarberg, Sunglass Hut Global PR – [email protected]

SOURCE Sunglass Hut