Sungold Hi-Power Series Solar Panels Receive IEC TS 63163 International Certification and Awarded TÜV NORD Recognition

News provided by

Shenzhen Sungold Solar Co.,Ltd.

18 Jan, 2024, 05:40 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading solar solution provider Sungold proudly announces that its Hi-Power series portable solar panels have successfully obtained SGS IEC TS 63163 international standard certification and are accredited by TÜV NORD. This marks an international recognition of Sungold technological excellence and quality reliability in the renewable energy sector, proving its continuous innovation in solar energy.

IEC TS 63163 is an international standard issued by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). It is intended to apply to terrestrial modules for consumer applications. It provides a global technical benchmark for the design, production and performance of solar PV modules.

The certification evaluates the electrical, thermal and mechanical durability characteristics of Sungold Hi-Power series portable solar panels under various conditions through scientific, objective and rigorous tests, including insulation test, wet leakage current test, bypass diode thermal performance test, hot spot durability test, thermal cycling test, lead-end strength test, drop test and other 18 tests.

The results show that the whole series of Sungold Hi-Power portable solar panels have passed their tests. The modules can withstand outdoor exposure for different outdoor durations and meet the stringent standards for the design and testing of consumer-grade ground-mounted photovoltaic (PV) modules.

TÜV NORD, the industry's leading certification body, conducted an in-depth audit of the Sungold Hi-Power series of portable solar panels. From material selection to the manufacturing process, from performance testing to reliability verification, every detail has been carefully paid attention by TÜV NORD. With this certification, its branded products have once again proven themselves in terms of quality and reliability.

About Hi-Power Series Portable Solar Panels

Sungold Solar has 16 years of experience in the production of non-standard solar modules. Hi-Power portable solar panels that have obtained IEC TS 63163 certification this time include three series of products: HP-D2, HP-D, and HP-S.

The solar panels adopt high-efficiency monocrystalline silicon solar cells with high conversion efficiency, and their lightweight portable design makes it more convenient to carry and install, which is widely used in outdoor activities such as caravanning and camping. The series is also an ideal partner for portable power stations, with an IP68 waterproof rating, and the overall functionality is at the leading level in the industry.

Media Contact

Company Name: Sungold Solar
Contact Person: Karen Long
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +86-(0)755-2968 5821
Website: https://www.sungoldsolar.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2321466/Sungold_LOGO_Logo.jpg 

Also from this source

Sungold stellt die Zukunft nachhaltiger Solarlösungen auf der Solar & Storage Live 2023 vor

Sungold, ein renommierter Anbieter von maßgeschneiderten Solarlösungen, ist stolz darauf, seine Teilnahme an der Solar & Storage Live 2023 (SSL 2023) ...

Sungold dévoile l'avenir des solutions solaires durables au salon Solar & Storage Live 2023

Sungold, le fournisseur renommé de solutions solaires personnalisées, est fier d'annoncer sa participation au salon Solar & Storage Live 2023 (SSL...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.