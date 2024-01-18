Sungold Hi-Power Series Solar Panels Receive IEC TS 63163 International Certification and Awarded TÜV NORD Recognition

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading solar solution provider Sungold proudly announces that its Hi-Power series portable solar panels have successfully obtained SGS IEC TS 63163 international standard certification and are accredited by TÜV NORD. This marks an international recognition of Sungold technological excellence and quality reliability in the renewable energy sector, proving its continuous innovation in solar energy.

IEC TS 63163 is an international standard issued by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). It is intended to apply to terrestrial modules for consumer applications. It provides a global technical benchmark for the design, production and performance of solar PV modules.

The certification evaluates the electrical, thermal and mechanical durability characteristics of Sungold Hi-Power series portable solar panels under various conditions through scientific, objective and rigorous tests, including insulation test, wet leakage current test, bypass diode thermal performance test, hot spot durability test, thermal cycling test, lead-end strength test, drop test and other 18 tests.

The results show that the whole series of Sungold Hi-Power portable solar panels have passed their tests. The modules can withstand outdoor exposure for different outdoor durations and meet the stringent standards for the design and testing of consumer-grade ground-mounted photovoltaic (PV) modules.

TÜV NORD, the industry's leading certification body, conducted an in-depth audit of the Sungold Hi-Power series of portable solar panels. From material selection to the manufacturing process, from performance testing to reliability verification, every detail has been carefully paid attention by TÜV NORD. With this certification, its branded products have once again proven themselves in terms of quality and reliability.

About Hi-Power Series Portable Solar Panels

Sungold Solar has 16 years of experience in the production of non-standard solar modules. Hi-Power portable solar panels that have obtained IEC TS 63163 certification this time include three series of products: HP-D2, HP-D, and HP-S.

The solar panels adopt high-efficiency monocrystalline silicon solar cells with high conversion efficiency, and their lightweight portable design makes it more convenient to carry and install, which is widely used in outdoor activities such as caravanning and camping. The series is also an ideal partner for portable power stations, with an IP68 waterproof rating, and the overall functionality is at the leading level in the industry.

