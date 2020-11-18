SunGro Horticulture Announces Development Agreement with East Prairie Metis Settlement

Long Term Deal Seen as a 'win-win' for EPMS and SunGro

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - SunGro Horticulture, a North American industry leader in the manufacturing and distribution of growing media products, announced today that it has finalized an agreement with the East Prairie Metis Settlement (EPMS) of Alberta to develop and harvest bogs on EPMS lands. Development is expected to commence in 2021, with the first harvest anticipated in 2022, pending attainment of regulatory approvals.

"We are very pleased to have reached this agreement with EPMS, which we believe represents an opportunity that will bring tremendous benefits for both SunGro and EPMS," said Yedidia Koschitzky, COO for SunGro. "We are excited about being a responsible, long term member of the business community here in the years ahead".

The long term agreement, terms of which were not disclosed, is expected to provide the EPMS community with a wide range of economic benefits including employment, contracting opportunities, royalties and tax incomes, while supporting SunGro's goals of continued investment for the sustainable growth and development of the highest quality peat bogs in Alberta, further cementing its national footprint in Canada.

"SunGro's long history of environmental stewardship was a value that we shared with the EPMS community," explained Koschitzky. "We share an absolute commitment to ensure the lands will be fully restored for future generations, and we look forward to being a good partner for EPMS for many years to come."

About SunGro Horticulture Ltd.

SunGro is the largest producer of peat in North America and the largest distributor of peat moss and peat-based growing media products to the North American professional plant growers market. SunGro sells products to professional greenhouse, nursery, specialty crop growers as well as major retailers throughout North America. SunGro currently operates over 30 bogs and 18 production and distribution sites across Canada and the U.S.

SOURCE Sun Gro Horticulture Ltd.