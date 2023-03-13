LONDON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd., the world's most bankable inverter brand, today announced a mega deal to supply Constantine Energy Storage (CES), a grid-scale battery energy storage platform, with its state-of-the-art liquid-cooled BESS solution 'Power Titan'.

Sungrow and Constantine Energy Storage Agree UK’s Longest Duration BESS Projects

Sungrow and CES are working on a specific pipeline of projects totalling 825MWh of capacity spread across five ready-to-build sites. Construction has already started at Ocker Hill, near Birmingham, and Capenhurst, near Chester, both of which will be energised later this year and are each 57MW/165MWh representing the longest duration grid scale BESS in the UK to date. The remaining projects will be operational in 2024 and are still subject to contractual agreement.

The CES platform is funding the construction of a pipeline of BESS projects developed by Pelagic Energy Developments, a subsidiary of Constantine Group. CES will acquire these sites once operational and operate them long-term. The CES platform is majority-owned by institutional investors Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) and Railpen, along with Constantine Group.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Sungrow Senior Vice President James Wu said of the deal, "We are delighted and very proud to announce what we think is a game-changing deal for liquid-cooled energy storage in the UK. Constantine Energy Storage is at the very forefront of enabling the energy transition on these shores, and we at Sungrow are happy to assist them in creating a better, cleaner future for everybody. We hope this agreement will be a forerunner for other important deals in the future."

Operations Director for CES Louis Burford commented, "Energy storage is essential if we want to decarbonise our country's energy system. That's why Constantine Energy Storage is working hard to build out a portfolio of battery energy storage systems across the country. This ground-breaking deal with Sungrow is significant and represents an important milestone in our mission to support the UK's transition to net zero."

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 340 GW installed worldwide as of December 2022. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognised floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide.

Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com

About Constantine Energy Storage

Constantine Energy Storage (CES) was founded in 2022 as a platform to construct, own and operate best in class institutional grade battery energy storage systems (BESS). Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) and investment manager Railpen jointly own a 94% stake.

CES plans to build out a pipeline of BESS projects in the UK. These projects are currently under development by Constantine Group subsidiary Pelagic Energy Developments.

Learn more about CES by visiting: www.constantineenergystorage.com

