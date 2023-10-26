Sungrow and The Nature Conservancy Commit to the Biodiversity of the Panda National Park

News provided by

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

26 Oct, 2023, 03:18 ET

DEYANG, China, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier, announced that it teamed up with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) again this year to support wildlife habitat restoration and biodiversity protection at Panda National Park in Deyang, China's Sichuan province.

Deyang Panda National Park not only houses the giant panda, but it's also home to many other animal species. Unfortunately, natural disasters, including earthquakes, landslides, and debris flow may pose challenges to them. 

Continue Reading

Tracing back to 2022, Sungrow announced its partnership with TNC to plant bamboo and trees covering over 33 hectares in five years. This year, Sungrow planned to contribute more: planting another 6.67 hectares of bamboo and trees, and building 10 artificial caves for wildlife such as pandas. As an essential part of the Sungrow Forest Program, these efforts in Deyang are a demonstration of the local wildlife habitat restoration.

As a dedicated global citizen with robust corporate responsibility initiatives, Sungrow aligns with UNGC principles of biodiversity target-setting. Footprints of the Sungrow Forest Program span across the world, especially in Europe, the UAE, and India, to contribute to the ecological construction of a more sustainable world.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 405 GW installed worldwide as of June 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

Sungrow's Nationwide Roadshow Concludes with Remarkable Success

Sungrow's Nationwide Roadshow Concludes with Remarkable Success

Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier, is proud to announce the triumphant culmination of its 42-day "Lighting the...
Sungrow firma un contrato de almacenamiento de energía de 60 MW / 132 MWh con el Fondo de Inversión WEG-4 para Chile

Sungrow firma un contrato de almacenamiento de energía de 60 MW / 132 MWh con el Fondo de Inversión WEG-4 para Chile

Sungrow, el principal proveedor global de inversores y sistemas de almacenamiento de energía, ha forjado una alianza con el Fondo de Inversión WEG-4...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Electrical Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.