Sungrow and The Nature Conservancy Commit to the Biodiversity of the Panda National Park

DEYANG, China, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier, announced that it teamed up with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) again this year to support wildlife habitat restoration and biodiversity protection at Panda National Park in Deyang, China's Sichuan province.

Deyang Panda National Park not only houses the giant panda, but it's also home to many other animal species. Unfortunately, natural disasters, including earthquakes, landslides, and debris flow may pose challenges to them.

Tracing back to 2022, Sungrow announced its partnership with TNC to plant bamboo and trees covering over 33 hectares in five years. This year, Sungrow planned to contribute more: planting another 6.67 hectares of bamboo and trees, and building 10 artificial caves for wildlife such as pandas. As an essential part of the Sungrow Forest Program, these efforts in Deyang are a demonstration of the local wildlife habitat restoration.

As a dedicated global citizen with robust corporate responsibility initiatives, Sungrow aligns with UNGC principles of biodiversity target-setting. Footprints of the Sungrow Forest Program span across the world, especially in Europe, the UAE, and India, to contribute to the ecological construction of a more sustainable world.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 405 GW installed worldwide as of June 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

