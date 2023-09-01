Sungrow Announces 15 GW Cumulative Orders Signed in Latin America

SAO PAULO, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier, announced its cumulative PV inverter orders signed in Latin America have reached 15 GW, among which the primary momentum is Brazil with 10 GW, during Intersolar South America on August 29-31, 2023. In addition, the Company introduced several innovations including the new three-phase 220V string inverters, the 1+X Modular Inverter, EV Chargers, and more.

Expanding the Product Portfolio for the Brazilian Distributed Generation Market

Sungrow booth at Intersolar South America 2023

Sungrow offers a comprehensive portfolio of both one-phase and three-phase PV inverters for the residential market. This year, the Company also introduced its residential solar-plus-storage solution, integrating hybrid inverters and high-voltage batteries to address potential blackouts.

Catering specifically to the three-phase 220V micro-generation (capacity <75 kVA) solar market, Sungrow unveiled its latest commercial inverters -- SG15/20/25CX-P2-LV. Boasting power ratings of 15/20/25 kW, these products feature a DC input current of 30A per MPPT and are compatible with larger format PV modules exceeding 550W.

Notably, Sungrow showcased its EV chargers for the first time at Intersolar South America. The 22 kW AC EV charger and 30 kW DC EV charger, targeted at the future EV market, garnered significant attention.

In addition, Sungrow displayed the iSolarCloud platform which can monitor and manage the project, featuring a more streamlined design and smarter analysis functions, ensuring efficient operation and maintenance.

Innovative Offerings for the Utility-Scale PV Market

Sungrow has been a dominant force in the utility-scale PV market in Latin America for several years. The 1+X Modular Inverter, a flagship solution for the utility-scale market, combines the advantages of both central and string inverters. With a 1.1 MW single unit as the minimum and expandable up to 8.8 MW by combing eight units together, this innovation provides flexibility in design for different blocks sizes and simplifies on-site operation and maintenance. Each module features an independent MPPT, further enhancing the power generation capacity of the power plant.

Driving a New Era of Sustainability

The markets in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and the Dominican Republic are projected to continue their upward trend. Sungrow continues to play a leading position in the local PV market with high-quality, efficient, and affordable solar solutions. In addition to its commitments in the PV sector, Sungrow offers energy storage systems (ESS) to tackle the volatility and intermittence of renewable energy. The Company supplied its liquid cooled ESS PowerTitan to the 638MWh Coya project.

"The achievement of 15 GW is a significant milestone in contributing to this dynamic market. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with more partners to showcase exemplary climate leadership in the coming years, playing a pivotal role in the local renewable energy transition," said Ada Li, Vice President of Sungrow Americas.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 405 GW installed worldwide as of June 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

