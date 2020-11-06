Sungrow Announces Roadshow Debuting the Latest 1500V Outdoor Central Inverter Solutions in the United States

The outdoor central inverter solution SG3600UD-MV for 1500V system is optimized for utility-scale installations, featuring a high DC/AC ratio up to 2.0 and being compatible with bifacial modules and tracking systems, enabling high yields. The inverter is prefabricated with inputs for DC-coupled storage solutions which could be added at a later stage. In addition, it supports PCS mode so that the battery can be charged by grid and regulation will be more flexible. Furthermore, equipped with the self-constructed function, the inverter solution can construct AC power by controlling the inverter to work in voltage frequency mode, thereby supplying AC power for debugging of the equipment in advance, ensuring a shorter commissioning duration.

Also on display is the 1500V string inverter SG250HX, one of the best-selling PV inverter solutions for utility-scale applications with over 5 GW deployed till now.

"Sungrow is excited to debut the latest product portfolio in the creative and immersive roadshow amid pandemic. Keeping social distancing is our priority to maintain the health and safety of attendees on-site," said Hank Wang, General Manager of Sungrow Americas.

With a comprehensive local team offering professional full-service, Sungrow has extended partnership with a magnitude of EPCs, distributors and integrators. The celebrated projects across the regions include Techren 2, a 250 MWp project located in Nevada, largest solar projects under construction in Wyoming and Washington State and the biggest plant online in Rhode Island.

The Company continues an upward growth trajectory with an expected inverter shipment of nearly 5 GW in the United States this year, leading the market share locally.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 120 GW installed worldwide as of June 2020. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 23-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 120 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

