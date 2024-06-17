Sungrow at Power2Drive Europe in Munich: Beyond Charging!

Sungrow Charging Europe, the dedicated business unit of the global leading provider of the renewables sector, is participating in the Power2Drive Europe 2024 in Munich (19 th to 21 st of June).

The Brand booth showcases a full range of AC and DC charging solutions, focusing on combo systems (PV inverter + Energy Storage System + Charger) providing a complete sustainable EV charging experience.

Premiere for the new ultra-fast DC charging system

IDC480E New Product Release

Based on its 27-year experience in the renewable industry, Sungrow will exhibit solutions for residential and public charging scenarios. Moving forward to a Beyond Charging strategy, Sungrow Charging Europe presents a fully sustainable EV charging ecosystem including PV inverters and energy storage systems, capable of covering various application scenarios with different power classes, serving a truly green charging world.

A truly sustainable home EV charging solution

For residential applications, Sungrow will present its AC chargers, available in 7kW designed for private everyday use. The 11kW variant for faster home charging will be displayed. Additionally, the beyond charging solution for residential with an AC charger paired with a hybrid inverter and the redesigned high voltage LFP residential battery, with a capacity ranging modularly from 10 to 40 kWh, offers a comprehensive solution for home energy management and personalised EV charging. The additional introduction of the Home Manager optimises homeowners' costs and contributes to a zero-emission home scenario. Intersolar visitors can see the residential three-phase solution plus battery and EV charger as well as booth B3.310.

As an optional stand-alone 22 kW socket version of the AC charging solution, Sungrow will offer an ideal solution for public charging in commercial scenarios.

Optimised DC charging

Sungrow's Red Dot Design awarded compact and efficient DC charger IDC30E with 30kW is now available with MID and Eichrecht metering and ready for AFIR regulations. The high-power DC charger IDC180E, available from 120-180kW, and featuring the same options of metering, will also be showcased for high-demand public areas. The series of high-power IDC EV Chargers is designed to provide added value for CPOs to optimise their total cost of ownership (TCO) while catering to a rising demand for public charging. In addition, it is worth mentioning that both solutions come with excellent C5 corrosion protection and IP65, which is extremely important, especially for applications in areas with harsh conditions.

The new ultra-fast IDC charger

The IDC series will be enriched by a new high-power charger, being first introduced in Europe. The latest addition to the product family is designed for the busiest charging stations and also supports the charging of heavy commercial (HCV) vehicles in an optimised way. This solution can support the EU plans for phasing out fossil fuel use in the next decade*.

Sungrow's enhanced product portfolio of EV DC and AC charging solutions leverages industry-leading technology for smooth integration, optimised protection, and long-term reliability. The solutions support bridging sustainable mobility with carefree charging. The product portfolio features a compact design, user-friendly operation, and high efficiency, with robust design and UV resistance. Integrated with the iSolarCloud digital monitoring platform, customers can monitor energy flow and self-consumption in near real-time, ensuring total control over their renewable energy assets.

Join Sungrow Charging Europe at The smarter E / Power2Drive Europe 2024 at Messe Munich on Booth B6.109 to explore how Sungrow is driving the future of sustainable mobility with its innovative EV charging solutions.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and ESS provider with over 515 GW of power electronic converters installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognised floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems.

Sungrow Charging benefits from Sungrow's established expertise in power electronics technology, delivering highly efficient and reliable products with low operation and maintenance costs. The DC fast-charging solutions include the red dot design-awarded 30 kW IDC30E charger and the public charger IDC180E which is already operating in eight European countries.

With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 170 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

