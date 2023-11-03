Sungrow Celebrates Milestone 330MWh Energy Storage Project Signing Ceremony with Penso Power and BW ESS

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

03 Nov, 2023, 05:00 ET

  • Penso Power, BW ESS and Sungrow signed the agreement for the 100MW/330MWh BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) project in Bramley, the UK.
  • The project will be the first in the UK, utilizing the new, liquid cooled energy storage system, the PowerTitan 2.0, providing excellent efficiency, outstanding safety, and lower CAPEX and OPEX costs.

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system supplier, is very pleased to announce the signing of a landmark project agreement with Penso Power and BW ESS. Under this groundbreaking partnership, Sungrow is set to deliver BESS for the 100MW/330MWh energy storage project located in Bramley, Hampshire, the UK.

One of the highlights of this exciting venture is the debut of Sungrow's innovative PowerTitan 2.0 liquid cooled ESS, which will be utilized for the first time in the UK. The PowerTitan 2.0 seamlessly combines the 2.5MW Power Conversion System (PCS) and 5MWh battery into a single 20-ft container. Further, its pioneering technology not only enhances efficiency and safety, but also significantly reduces both capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX) costs.

Bramley, a key project in Penso Power's portfolio, is expected to play a vital role in bolstering UK energy security and fortifying the resilience of the electricity system. Scheduled to be operational in 2024, the Bramley facility will actively participate in grid balancing, ancillary services, and wholesale energy trading.

"This project signifies another momentous milestone for Sungrow as we continue the journey to provide cutting-edge energy solutions to the UK market," said Dr. James Li, Director of ESS Europe, Sungrow. "Our collaboration with Penso Power and BW ESS exemplifies our commitment to advancing clean and reliable energy storage solutions that will transform the energy landscape of the UK."

Sungrow is proud to be at the forefront of renewable energy innovation and is dedicated to creating a sustainable future through groundbreaking projects like Bramley. As we take this significant step forward, Sungrow remains committed to delivering sustainable energy solutions that benefit, the local societies, our partners, and the environment, providing "Clean power for all".

About Sungrow 

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 405 GW installed worldwide as of June 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

