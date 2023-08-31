Sungrow Debuts Latest Three-phase 220V PV Inverters to Serve Brazil's Micro-generation Market

SAO PAULO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazil's growth in distributed generation capacity using renewable resources, especially solar, has increased rapidly since the country implemented net metering policies. The burgeoning micro-generation sector (capacity <75 kVA), focused on rooftop installations in residences, as well as commercial & industrial buildings, holds significant promise.

Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier, unveiled its latest commercial inverters -- SG15/20/25CX-P2-LV, which are designed specifically for the three-phase 220V micro-generation solar market, during Intersolar South America on August 29-31, 2023.

With power ratings of 15/20/25kW, these products boast a DC input current of 30A per MPPT, compatible with larger format PV modules exceeding 550W. Operating at a three-phase 220V AC output, these inverters can be installed either independently or connected in parallel to cater to the micro-generation landscape.

Featuring multiple MPPTs, these inverters are adaptable to various PV installations, ensuring optimal power generation even under shaded conditions. Their robust IP66 protection rating and C5 anti-corrosion grade enhance their efficiency and resilience. 

The solutions offer user-friendly operation and maintenance, incorporating advanced technologies. The solutions support IV curve scanning and diagnosis, which can complete a full-scale project diagnosis. Moreover, Sungrow's solar systems are outfitted with its iSolarCloud platform. This monitoring platform with low O&M cost and user-defined views can provide complete system supervision via multi-dimensional analysis, and also enables users to track real-time electricity generation and consumption data, promoting a better understanding of energy bills.

"Sungrow's six-year presence in Brazil enables us to align with customers and their unique requirements. The introduction of the 15/20/25kW inverters enriches our Brazilian distributed generation portfolio, catering to niche demands while providing an exceptional experience. The solutions will be available through our widespread distribution channels, further contributing to a carbon-neutral planet," said Rafael Ribeiro, Country Manager of Sungrow Brazil.

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 405 GW installed worldwide as of June 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

