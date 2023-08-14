Sungrow Israel Partners with EDF Renewables Israel to Supply Cutting-Edge Liquid-Cooling Storage Systems for 127 MWh Energy Storage Projects

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and Energy Storage System (ESS) supplier, has inked a milestone deal with EDF Renewables Israel, the leading renewable energy company in Israel, to deliver cutting-edge liquid-cooling storage systems PowerTitan for a substantial 127 MWh energy storage projects. These projects pipeline is part of a continuous relationship with EDF Renewables Israel following the successful signing of previous 50 MWh projects.

Sungrow and EDF Renewable contract signing ceremony

The newly signed contract involves the supply of liquid-cooling storage systems that will be integrated into 6 projects across various locations. The storage capacity of 127 MWh is set to significantly bolster Israel's renewable energy infrastructure and further cement Sungrow's position as the country's leading ESS supplier with a market share of over 40 percent.

"We are pleased to partner with EDF Renewables Israel on this transformative project," said Tzvi Ben David, General Manager of Sungrow Israel. "This cooperation marks another step towards our shared vision of a sustainable and resilient energy future for Israel. Our liquid-cooling storage systems have proven their efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness in previous installations, and we are confident they will play a vital role in ensuring a stable and sustainable power grid."

The significance of these projects extends beyond their capacity, as it comes at a critical juncture when Israel is striving to increase its renewable energy share. Currently, approximately 12 percent of Israel's energy is derived from renewable sources, and the government aims to achieve 30 percent by 2030, with solar energy accounting for 26 percent of this ambitious target. This partnership between Sungrow and EDF Renewables Israel will be pivotal in supporting the country's renewable energy transition and reducing its carbon footprint.

The liquid-cooling storage system provided by Sungrow is renowned for its advanced technology, pre-assembled design, and easy installation. The system's unique design minimizes capacity loss rates and substantially extends the system's life expectancy, resulting in long-term cost savings. Furthermore, its streamlined DC-coupled design reduces electrical losses and eliminates the need for an additional Power Conversion System (PCS) and a medium-voltage station, leading to lower expenses and increased overall efficiency.

About EDF Renewables Israel

EDF Renewables Israel is a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, one of the world leaders in renewable energy. The company operates around 17.1 gigawatts of clean electricity around the world, mostly wind (on land and sea), and solar energy.

EDF Renewables Israel began operating in Israel in 2010, developing, constructing, and operating major power production facilities using solar and wind energy. The company currently operates 33 projects throughout the country with a total installed capacity of 572 megawatts. From the day its first project was connected until today, the company has produced about 3.7 TWh (terawatt-hours) of clean solar electricity, preventing the emission of 2 million tons of carbon dioxide.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 340 GW installed worldwide as of December 2022. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide.

