MUNICH, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has opened its largest training center in Europe in Oberschleißheim near Munich. The new Sungrow Service Competency Center is a technical training hub designed to support the expertise of its employees and partners, particularly in the commissioning, handover, and maintenance of projects.

Sungrow Opens Technological Center for Training and Innovation in Munich

Moritz Rolf, Vice President of Sungrow Europe, responsible for the business in DACH, BeNeLux, Nordics, and Turkey, about the new service center: "By providing state-of-the-art training and showcasing the newest technology trends, we ensure that our employees and our partners have access to the best services and stay informed about the latest developments in the fast-paced energy industry. Our recipe for success here is the combination of global innovation and local anchoring".

The modern center offers added value for projects from residential to utility-scale regarding commissioning and O&M, with numerous experts from the region. Sungrow aims to help customers and partners in Central and Northern Europe drive the energy transition and shape a green future under the motto "Clean power for all". A similar service facility was opened in Pamplona, Spain, a few months ago to support customers in Southern Europe.

Focus on Sustainability

The whole Service center in Oberschleißheim, near the company's European headquarters in Munich, covers a total area of 5,000 square meters, including an outdoor area, and serves as a hub for training and innovation development in the service sector. It features a fully equipped warehouse, a maintenance center for the entire product portfolio, and a training area of 150 square meters.

Regular training sessions on technology and the practical application of renewable energy solutions are held there, both online and in person. The sessions are tailored to the respective market and target groups and divided into systematic foundation and certification training. The center also includes a parking area equipped with several Sungrow EV charging stations.

Local Teams for Best Services

Over the past 18 years, the company has built a strong presence throughout Europe with local sales, technical support, and after-sales service. The company now has over 750 employees, more than 25 local offices, and two R&D teams.

To best support its customers, Sungrow has established a comprehensive structure across Europe. This includes dedicated service hotlines, a strong sales network, dedicated local expert teams, and continuous investments in and strong relationships with the local community.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762101/polished.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg