Sungrow Partners with Greensmith to Deliver State-of-the-Art Solar Plus Storage Technology to Massachusetts

"Sungrow is glad to be part of this Origis solar plus storage project in Massachusetts to push energy storage to the next frontier," said Mizhi Zhang, the Managing Director of Sungrow-Samsung SDI, "with the advanced technology and expertise of Greensmith Energy and Origis Energy, this system will certainly help to provide reliable solar power and cost savings for this town." John G. Jung, CEO of Greensmith also said, "Milestone installations like the Sterling Community Solar + Energy Storage project can serve as a technological benchmark for the region."

This system will be the first operational solar plus storage project in Massachusetts.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 60GW installed worldwide as of June 2017. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Renxian Cao, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 20-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 50 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

