Sungrow supplies its advanced 1+X Modular Inverter for the 273 MWac San Martín project, the largest PV plant in Peru.

The project will generate 830 GWh of clean electricity annually, powering over 440,000 homes and reducing 166,549 tons of CO₂ emissions.

Located at 2,500 meters altitude in arid conditions, the project relies on Sungrow's proven technical performance and regional expertise.

AREQUIPA, Peru, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, announced that it is partnering with Zelestra to supply the cutting-edge PV inverter solutions for the 273 MWac San Martín solar project — the largest PV installation in Peru to date. The project went into full commercial operation recently and will play a vital role in facilitating Peru's energy decarbonization, helping the country accelerate its transition toward a cleaner, more sustainable energy mix.

Sungrow Partners with Zelestra to Supply Peru’s Largest PV Project

Proven Technology and Delivery Excellence Behind a Landmark Solar Project

Located in the arid desert region of Arequipa at a high altitude of 2,500 meters above sea level, the project faces a unique set of environmental challenges, including extreme temperature variation and low humidity. Sungrow's proven performance in similar climates made it the ideal partner to deliver a highly reliable and efficient technical solution for this landmark project.

Sungrow will supply its 1+X Modular Inverter (8.8 MW medium-voltage turnkey solution). The product boasts a modular design with a 1.1MW single unit as the minimum, offering scalability, flexibility, high operation & maintenance efficiency, and optimal performance under harsh environmental conditions. The plant will also deploy bifacial modules and single-axis trackers to maximize energy yield.

With the robust support of Sungrow, the project was completed from contract signing to commercial operation in just 16 months—allowing the plant to begin generating revenue earlier and enhancing the customer's return on investment.

A Milestone in Peru's Renewable Energy Journey

Once operational, the project is expected to generate 830 GWh of clean electricity annually, enough to power over 440,000 households and offset approximately 166,549 tons of CO₂ emissions each year. The project is also a major economic catalyst for the region, creating over 900 jobs during its construction phase.

The Peruvian MINEM (Ministry of Energy and Mines) has announced plans to bring online 14 solar projects totaling 2.5 GW by 2028, all connected to the National Interconnected Electric System (SEIN). The San Martín project sets a new benchmark for Peru's renewable energy ambitions, and its recent inauguration by President Dina Boluarte reflects its national significance.

"We view Sungrow not just as a supplier, but as a strategic long-term partner," said José Luis García, CEO Latam at Zelestra. "Their technical capabilities and regional track record give us confidence as we scale our renewable energy portfolio across Latin America."

"Zelestra placed top priority on regulatory compliance and technical excellence," said Gonzalo Feito, Regional Director of Sungrow LATAM. "With our deep regional expertise, proven product reliability, and strong service support across Latin America, we're proud to help Zelestra bring this historic project to life and drive forward Peru's clean energy transition."

This partnership builds on an already strong relationship between the two companies. Just months ago, Sungrow signed a major agreement with Zelestra to provide 1 GWh of energy storage for the Aurora hybrid project in Chile.

Sungrow currently holds over 1 GWh in contracted capacity in Peru, backed by a comprehensive local team offering sales, engineering, and after-sales service. The company continues to deepen its presence in Latin America, enabling reliable, low-carbon power for the region's growing energy demands.

About Zelestra

With a portfolio of over 29 GW of carbon-free projects in 13 countries (5.4 GW contracted with customers and in operations, construction, or pre-construction stage), Zelestra is a vertically integrated company specializing in the development, commercialization, construction, and operation of large-scale renewable energy projects. The company is backed by EQT, one of the world's largest funds, with more than €273 billion in total assets under management.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

