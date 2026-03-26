Sungrow Powers Solar & Storage Live Johannesburg with Next-Generation C&I and Utility Solutions

JOHANNESBURG, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) provider, participated in Solar & Storage Live Johannesburg 2026 with a focused showcase of integrated solar and storage solutions designed to support the evolving needs of the region's commercial, industrial, and utility-scale energy markets.

Sungrow Johannesburg Solar&Storage

Across Africa, businesses are increasingly looking for smarter ways to manage energy usage, improve reliability, and optimise operational costs. To better address the diverse energy challenges across the continent, Sungrow continues to develop and deploy solutions specifically adapted to local operating environments. From managing grid variability to supporting flexible deployment across different industries, Sungrow's technologies are engineered for reliability and scalability. By combining robust hardware with intelligent energy management capabilities, Sungrow enables organisations across the region to build more efficient and adaptable energy systems aligned with their operational needs.

At this year's event, Sungrow highlighted a comprehensive portfolio of solutions tailored to local market conditions. These include advanced C&I storage systems, utility-scale energy storage platforms, high-efficiency inverters, and scalable microgrid architectures that support both grid-connected and off-grid applications.

Among the solutions on display, a highlight is the Sungrow PowerKeeper, a DC-coupled energy storage system designed specifically for commercial and industrial environments. What sets PowerKeeper apart is its modular, stackable design, allowing capacity to be expanded easily as energy needs grow. This flexible architecture enables businesses to scale their storage system over time without the need for major system redesigns. PowerKeeper forms part of Sungrow's broader strategy to deliver more adaptable and intelligent energy management solutions for businesses across the region.

Sungrow's integrated Microgrid Solution demonstrates how hybrid energy systems can combine solar, energy storage, and conventional generation to provide stable and intelligent energy management in complex operating environments. This is particularly valuable in the mining sector, where remote operations and energy-intensive processes require resilient and flexible power solutions. By integrating renewable generation with advanced storage and control systems, microgrids can support remote mining sites and other industrial facilities that depend on reliable, well-managed energy infrastructure.

In addition to PowerKeeper and Microgrid, Sungrow presented its SG465 inverter, designed to deliver high performance and reliability for large commercial and utility-scale projects. Visitors will also gain insight into the latest evolution of Sungrow's utility-scale energy storage platform, PowerTitan 3.0, developed to enhance safety, scalability, and lifecycle performance for large energy infrastructure projects.

"Sungrow has been operating in South Africa for nine years and has built a strong regional presence to support projects across the continent," said Nigel Sun, President of Sungrow Sub-Saharan Africa. Sungrow sales and solution teams are based across West, East, Central, and Southern Africa. Today, we have a growing network of more than five channel partners, and together with our partners, we have already delivered key projects in South Africa and across markets such as Botswana, the DRC, and Zambia, to name a few. Our focus is to work closely with EPCs, installers, and asset owners to deploy integrated solar and storage solutions that strengthen energy resilience while improving long-term project returns."

Throughout the exhibition, Sungrow's technical and regional teams will engage with industry stakeholders on deployment strategies, system optimization, and long-term service support. By showcasing a diversified technology portfolio, Sungrow reinforces its role as a long-term partner in Southern Africa's transition to resilient and sustainable energy systems.

Through continuous innovation, regional investment, and strong partnerships, Sungrow remains committed to advancing reliable, future-ready energy infrastructure across Africa.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of Dec 2025, Sungrow has installed over 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en

SOURCE Sungrow