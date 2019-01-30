Sungrow Presents New PV Inverters and Storage Systems at the 9th Smart Grid Expo in Tokyo

The PV inverter series showcased 1500Vdc systems, in particular a turnkey station SG3400HV-MV, which was introduced at the Tokyo show for the first time and has been deployed at gigawatt volume globally. The solution is designed for higher yield with three-level topology innovation and maximum conversion efficiency up to 99%. Featuring a high DC/AC ratio of 1.5, the turnkey solution integrates a 3.4 MW central inverter, MV transformer and switchgear in a 20-foot container, which significantly saves on initial investment and future operating and maintenance costs. Complimented by a virtual central solution, the Company's 1500Vdc string inverter SG111HV has garnered wide attention at the show as well.

As an important supplement to Sungrow string inverter pipeline led by SG49K5J and SG33K3J, Sungrow's new string inverter SG5K5J is designed for 50kW solar systems. The 5.5kW string inverter with 2 MPPTs is equipped with an exceptional DC/AC ratio of up to 220%, fulfilling local grid demands.

Given the power constrictions in the Japanese market, Sungrow also presented its DC-coupled turnkey ESS, which features the integration of energy storage converters, lithium-ion battery banks and advanced battery management systems. In 2018, Sungrow shipped its turnkey ESS to a 30MWh PV plus storage project in Japan, achieving 24 hours of continuous power yield. With over 720 application cases, Sungrow ESS is highly appreciated by customers worldwide.

Sungrow's floating systems, covering one third of the global market share, were also on display as the organization expands its innovation portfolio. Its flexible solutions have been well received and applied in several projects, including a floating solar plant in Fukushima, Japan.

"We are determined to explore new solar markets while consolidating our leading role in the established ones, in particular Japan, Europe and the US. Meanwhile, we will keep relentlessly pursuing technical innovations to maximize LCOE even though Japan's FIT cuts has reached another critical point," said Jack Gu, President of Sungrow PV & Energy Storage Division. "Defined by superior quality and unprecedented service, our products are installed in over 6 continents," he added.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 79GW installed worldwide as of December 2018. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 22-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

