Sungrow Secures Strategic Partnership with Thailand's Gulf Energy to Supply BESS and Inverter to 3.5GWp Renewable Energy Projects

BANGKOK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system supplier, recently signed a strategic supply agreement with Thailand's Gulf Energy Development Plc (GULF) to provide PV inverters and liquid-cooled energy storage systems for its 3.5GWp project needs over the next 7 years. Under the framework of Thailand's latest Power Development Plan (PDP), after all projects are connected to the grid and operate, they can effectively respond to rising electricity prices, optimize the energy supply structure, enhance national energy security and energy independence, and establish a model for renewable energy development in the Southeast Asian region.

As an important economy in the Southeast Asian region, Thailand's solar industry is welcoming unprecedented development opportunities. As one of the largest private power producers in Thailand, renewable energy generation is one of GULF's main business. In this cooperation, Sungrow will provide its industry-leading SG350HX string inverters and PowerTitan energy storage systems. The deep integration of photovoltaic and energy storage will ensure the stable and efficient operation of the power station, continuously delivering clean electricity to the grid, and creating benchmark projects in the Southeast Asian region.

Gulf Energy CEO, Mr. Sarath Ratanavadi said, "This collaboration reflects the commitment of both GULF and Sungrow to drive the growth of the renewable energy sector, which aligns perfectly with GULF's strategy of partnering with reputable, industry-leading suppliers to ensure the highest quality and efficiency in their energy storage and inverter systems. We firmly believe that Sungrow possesses the capability to execute all projects with utmost quality, and we look forward to continuing to working with Sungrow in the future to accelerate the pace of Thailand's energy transformation and jointly contribute to the sustainable development of Southeast Asia."

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and ESS supplier with over 515 GW of power electronics equipment installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESSs for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 170 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit: www.sungrowpower.com

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.