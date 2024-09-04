Sungrow Signs 1.4 GWh Energy Storage Supply Agreement with Penso Power and BW ESS

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has inked an energy storage supply deal with Penso Power and BW ESS. Under the agreement, Sungrow will supply a comprehensive range of 1.4 GWh PowerTitan 2.0 liquid-cooled energy storage systems, aimed at facilitating the construction of the Hams Hall energy storage project, situated in central England, Europe.

Why is the UK Focusing on Grid-forming Energy Storage Technology?

Currently, the UK market is witnessing a significant integration of renewable energy sources into the grid. However, the ongoing reduction in grid inertia and voltage instability have presented substantial challenges to the safe and stable operation of the existing power system. Consequently, there has been a marked increase in the demand for grid-scale energy storage technology within the UK's ancillary service market.

280 Sets of Grid-forming Energy Storage Systems, Ensuring Grid Stability Protection

280 sets of PowerTitan 2.0 liquid-cooled energy storage systems will be implemented in this project, designed specifically for grid-forming. These cutting-edge systems boast a black start capability, enabling swift intervention when regional power sources disconnect from the grid, thereby promptly restoring power supply.

Additionally, they are adept at mitigating grid frequency and voltage fluctuations, offering millisecond-level inertia support, multi-tiered broadband oscillation suppression, microsecond-level voltage control, and other vital functions. This comprehensive suite of features significantly enhances the resilience and stability of the UK's power grid, allowing for efficient and sustainable participation in the ancillary service market over the long term.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 27 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable Asian energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 170 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com.

