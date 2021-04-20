Sungrow Supplies Iowa's Largest PV Power Plant

"Wapello Solar highlights RES' vision to create a future where everyone has access to affordable zero carbon energy, and we are pleased to see this project achieve commercial operation," said Tim Jordan, Senior VP of Solar Construction at RES. "This project is a real credit to all the construction workers, suppliers and stakeholders who worked tirelessly to get to the finish line."

Occupying nearly 800 acres of land in Louisa County, the project features 318,000 Risen Energy bifacial solar panels, which are fixed to FTC Solar's Voyager single - axis trackers. Louisa County is already realizing the significant economic benefits, with an anticipated $5.2 million in tax revenue.

"Sungrow continually delivers high-performing products and service to Clēnera's projects throughout the country. Having dependable technology partners, such as Sungrow, is a necessary component to ensure that Clēnera continues to work toward providing reliable, affordable and clean energy," said Clēnera's VP of Construction, Michael Gallego.

"The Wapello Solar project is another landmark for the strong multi-year partnership between Sungrow and Clēnera. Clēnera's entrepreneurial and impressive PV and Storage portfolio met with Sungrow's bankability and technological prowess will continue to effectively support the national mobilization towards building the renewable future," said Hank Wang, President of Sungrow Americas.

"We look forward to supplying Clēnera projects through dynamic industry leaders like RES and are energized by their enthusiasm in selecting Sungrow as a long-term technology partner," added Karsten Mall, Sungrow's recently appointed General Manager of the Company's North American division.

The project will power 21,000 homes. Central Iowa Power Cooperative (CIPCO) is purchasing the demand and energy from the plant through an exclusive 25-year power purchase agreement.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 154 GW installed worldwide as of December 2020. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

About Clēnera

Clenera, LLC ("Clēnera") is a privately-held renewable energy company headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Clēnera acquires, develops, builds and manages utility-scale solar farms and energy storage facilities throughout the United States. Combining breakthrough technology with a deeply integrated team approach, Clēnera provides reliable, affordable energy systems and helps its utility partners become clean energy leaders in their communities. Clēnera's current operating portfolio exceeds 1.6 GW, with more than 15 GW of solar and storage assets in development. Learn more at www.clenera.com.

About RES

RES is the world's largest independent renewable energy company active in onshore and offshore wind, solar, energy storage, transmission and distribution. At the forefront of the industry for 39 years, RES has delivered more than 19 GW of renewable energy projects across the globe and supports an operational asset portfolio exceeding 7 GW worldwide for a large client base. We understand the unique needs of corporate clients and have secured 1.5 GW of power purchase agreements, enabling access to energy at the lowest cost. RES employs more than 3,000 people and is active in 10 countries. For more information, visit www.res-group.com.

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd

Related Links

www.sungrowpower.com

