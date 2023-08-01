Sungrow: Sustained Loadshedding in South Africa Calls for Clean Power's Support for Households

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, South Africa has been plagued by rolling blackouts and loadshedding. The power crisis has caused millions of South Africans to suffer from prolonged power outages. To solve this problem, the South African government is seeking support for power imports and renewable energy.

Sungrow Home Energy Solution

With the rapid development and technological innovation in recent years, solar power has lowered its cost and begun to show the potential to become the main force in the South African electricity market. Therefore, more and more South African residents are conscious of the importance of home backup power supply. Meanwhile, they choose to install residential solar systems to ensure normal life power consumption.

"The most important thing is to choose the right products for your family. The range of residential solar-plus-storage products and solutions on the market now varies in quality. The safety and reliability of the product, the ease of installation, the long-term quality guarantee, the high efficiency of power generation, and the fast after-sales will become the key factors in the product selection." Phyllis Yang, Head of Sungrow Southern Africa stressed.

The comprehensive and thoughtful home energy solution developed by Sungrow has high power generation efficiency, high safety, better after-sales service, and a ten-year warranty, which can effectively guarantee the long-term safe, efficient, and stable power consumption of South African people.

Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier, ranks first in the market share of the utility-scale PV market and the C&I PV market in Southern Africa. It takes deep insight into South African market demand and continues to develop personalized and professional products and services for local customers and people.

