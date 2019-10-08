Sungrow to Supply Energy Storage Systems for a 15MW/32MWh Storage Portfolio in the U.S.

The future-proof Sungrow ESS solution ST4200KWh-2000, which integrates separate PCS and Li-ion battery, energy management system, local controller, HVAC and FSS in a 40-foot container, will bring together the plant's production processes within a one-stop-shop to allow flexible transportation and on-site installation, as well as ensure unified communication, system safety and optimal system efficiency.

The combined solar and storage portfolio, is operated by Stem, the US energy firm, and owned by Syncarpha Capital, LLC, a New York-based private equity firm. "We are happy to partner with Sungrow which has a trusted 20 plus year track record in this industry for the first batch of SMART projects and many more in the future. We felt strongly about Sungrow Samsung SDI's product offering, especially with the fully integrated concept, which really helped us reduce the LCOE and operational costs," said John Carrington CEO of Stem Inc.

"As a technical leader in power conversion, Sungrow offers innovative solar-plus storage solutions that are future-focused. We have already completed prestigious projects in the U.S. and across the globe, connecting renewables to the grid to bring sustainable and reliable power to people," said Hank Wang, President of Sungrow Americas.

The project, which is deployed across five distribution grid-connected sites, will be supported by Sungrow's dedicated team of experienced professionals in the U.S. and is planned for commissioning in Q2 2020.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 87 GW installed worldwide as of June 2019. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 22-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

About Syncarpha Capital, LLC

Founded in 2009, Syncarpha Capital is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated to developing, acquiring, financing, owning and operating distributed- and utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) solar and other renewable energy systems across North America. Partnering with experienced developers, installers, engineers, and EPC contractors, and working closely with its customers, Syncarpha designs and builds on-site solar systems for municipalities, utilities, and businesses – as well as developing community shared solar solutions for consumers and commercial customers. Syncarpha currently owns and/or operates solar assets throughout the United States in nine (9) different states. To learn more about Syncarpha, please visit www.syncarpha.com and to learn more about Syncarpha's community solar offerings, please visit www.syncarpha.solar.

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd