Sungrow Volunteer Week 2023: Go For Nature

News provided by

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

07 Dec, 2023

HEFEI, China, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system supplier, announced its Volunteer Week for 2023 concluded a big success with thousands of volunteers joined in more than a dozen cities across the world.

In its second year, the Sungrow Volunteer Week continued its dedication to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact.

Themed "Go For Nature", the Volunteer Week, held from November 29th to December 5th, brought together volunteers from Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. The activities were centered around nature and eco-friendliness, including tree-planting, outdoor clean-up, waste management sessions, a zero-waste week, donations, bee biology awareness, and biodiversity preservation efforts.

These seemingly small but consistent actions can make a really big impact. In the UAE, volunteers collaborated with the local honey farm Hatta Honey, gaining insights into bee biology and creating seed booms to support reproduction and biodiversity by creating thriving habitats. In the Netherlands, volunteers collected food for the Food Bank for poor families, toys for the Toy Bank to support families in need, and clothes for homeless people. Meanwhile, Spanish volunteers engaged in a zero-waste week and a Too Good To Go lunch, emphasizing recycling and sustainable practices. In China, beach clean-ups along the Yangtze River and lessons on plastic degradation promoted environmental stewardship.

Reflecting on the experience, a Spanish volunteer expressed: "Participating in the zero-waste week campaign was enlightening. I've heightened my awareness about recycling and discovered new ways to minimize my carbon footprint."

Sungrow's global efforts reaffirm its dedication to sustainability, fostering a commitment to further volunteer initiatives that unite employees and partners in empowering communities worldwide.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 405 GW installed worldwide as of June 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

