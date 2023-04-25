Sungrow Wins the World's First iF Design Award in Utility-scale Energy Storage System Category

HEFEI, China, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, won the world's first iF Design Award in the utility-scale energy storage system (ESS) category for its liquid cooled product PowerTitan. The award honors Sungrow's advanced technology and competitiveness in product design.

Sungrow Wins iF Design Award 2023 for the PowerTitan

The iF Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious design awards. In 2023, only 0.7% of entries were won out of over 10,000 submissions. The PowerTitan successfully stood out due to its excellence in meeting criteria: including form, function, idea, impact, and differentiation.

The jurors were impressed by the innovative design. Sungrow's PowerTitan is the world's first "3-in-1 integration" technology supported by power electronics, electrochemistry, and power grid support technologies. It features integrated installation and transportation, modular operation and maintenance, intelligent detection, and liquid cooling temperature control technology. These increase efficiency, safety, and adaptability in the market.

Industrial products such as large outdoor cabinets are rare to be winners of the iF Design Award. Because utility-scale ESS needs to prioritize safety and durability in tackling harsh conditions such as high salt spray, and windy and sandy environments. It is challenging to innovate in terms of product appearance and user experience and adopt new processes and materials. The PowerTitan winning the iF Design Award demonstrates that utility-scale ESS product design has reached new heights. To date, Sungrow has already signed nine gigawatt hours of orders with the PowerTitan globally.

Sungrow has a well-recognized industrial design hub and embeds solving its users' problems as its design purpose. Energy storage is one of the major fields in which Sungrow is working. The Company is well-positioned for further growth in ESS structure, shape, thermal management, and user experience, ensuring comprehensive competitiveness, including excellent look and user-friendliness, as well as optimal safety and high efficiency.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 340 GW installed worldwide as of December 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

