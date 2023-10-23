Sungrow's Nationwide Roadshow Concludes with Remarkable Success

News provided by

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

23 Oct, 2023, 01:48 ET

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier, is proud to announce the triumphant culmination of its 42-day "Lighting the Way: Resolving South Africa's Load-Shedding" roadshow across South Africa.

Continue Reading
image1
image1

The roadshow, encompassing 24 strategic stops, has been met with resounding success. Sungrow's commitment to showcasing innovative home energy solutions was met with enthusiastic support, attracting over 300 installers who actively participated in the exhibitions. During the event, Sungrow spotlighted its residential hybrid inverters and batteries, unveiling a robust and reliable solution designed for diverse housing types, from apartments to houses and estates. The on-site product installation demonstrations offered a firsthand experience of Sungrow's seamless installation process, emphasizing safety and efficiency.

This roadshow has not only celebrated the introduction of Sungrow's cutting-edge home energy solution but also underscored the critical role Sungrow intends to play in South Africa's evolving energy landscape. As the nation grapples with the challenges of load shedding, Sungrow is committed to delivering cleaner and more dependable power to South African families.

The overwhelming response from installers and attendees has been a testament to the roadshow's success. Installers have expressed their admiration for the simplicity and efficiency of Sungrow's installation process, endorsing it as a superior choice for their companies.

With a renewed sense of purpose, Sungrow continues to be at the forefront of the energy revolution, illuminating the path towards a brighter and more sustainable energy future for South Africa.

For more information, please contact: https://sa.sungrowpower.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2254283/image1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

Sungrow firma un contrato de almacenamiento de energía de 60 MW / 132 MWh con el Fondo de Inversión WEG-4 para Chile

Sungrow firma un contrato de almacenamiento de energía de 60 MW / 132 MWh con el Fondo de Inversión WEG-4 para Chile

Sungrow, el principal proveedor global de inversores y sistemas de almacenamiento de energía, ha forjado una alianza con el Fondo de Inversión WEG-4...
Sungrow Signs a 60MW/132MWh Energy Storage Contract with the Investment Fund WEG-4 for Chile

Sungrow Signs a 60MW/132MWh Energy Storage Contract with the Investment Fund WEG-4 for Chile

Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier, signed a contract with the Investment Fund WEG-4 to supply 60MW/132MWh of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Alternative Energies

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.